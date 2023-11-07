The council wants to offer a new cafe lease with a requirement to maintain toilets in one of the city’s most crime-ridden parks.

The flagship Level Cafe, built at a cost of £1 million in 2012 after many years of planning, closed in 2021 because of mystery leaks.

These were later revealed to have been a result of damage to the park’s Victorian drainage system, caused by the installation of the skate park.

The public toilets at the back of the building were then closed in August 2022. That year, 96 needles were found in the toilets as well as used condoms, tin foil, razors, weapons and drugs.

Now, Brighton and Hove City Council says it wants to convert one of the 1920s buildings behind the new building it into a cafe, with new toilets.

The cafe will be in the eastern pavilion – renamed the MacLaren Pavilion in 2012 – which was previously home to the playground cafe kiosk.

But meanwhile, the new cafe building will remain empty as it is unsafe, and costs to repair it said to be “significant”.

And a council report published today stresses there is no budget to clean and maintain the new toilets – and that providing public toilets is not a statutory duty.

The report says: “One of the primary issues which has led to exceptional levels of criminal and anti-social behaviour at the public toilets at The Velo Café is the lack of natural surveillance of the site.

“The current design, which allows for pockets of unsupervised areas, encourages criminal and anti-social behaviour.

“The intention is for the cleaning and maintenance of the public toilets to be undertaken by the café tenant as part of their lease.

“Not only will this provide the natural surveillance required, but it will also mean the site is attended more frequently than if it were to be maintained by the council.

“It will also mean these new toilets will be provided on a cost neutral basis for the council.

“It is important to note that there is no budget available to clean and maintain these new toilets. The lease and rent payable will reflect these arrangements.”

The building is currently infrequently rented by one community group, which during the 2022/23 financial year brought in just £100.

Councillors will discuss the proposals at the City Environment, South Downs and The Sea Committee on 14 November.

It includes two standard toilets, a family room and an accessible toilet. There isn’t enough room for a Changing Places toilet.

If approved, the council will seek planning permission to go ahead with the work.

Councillor Tim Rowkins, Chair of the City Environment, South Downs and The Sea Committee, said: “The Level has been without a public toilet for too long, and we are very pleased to be bringing forward a new proposal to restore this essential facility.

“The Level is one of our largest open green spaces in the city centre, and it is vital that families with children, people with disabilities or health conditions and the elderly to have a public toilet facility available to them at this location.

“The condition of the building housing the old Velo Café and toilets means that it will require very substantial work to bring it back to life, and that is unfortunately not currently a viable option.

“We urgently need to restore these amenities and The MacLaren Pavilion is the perfect alternative for providing public toilets quickly.

“Having been re-awarded its prestigious Green Flag for 2023/24, we hope new toilets and an exciting new café will attract old and new visitors to The Level.”