One of Brighton’s much-loved family restaurants looks set to stay put despite being put on the market.

The Addis family, which also runs Donatello in The Lanes, put the lease for its New Road restaurant Pinocchio up for sale in the summer.

But this week Mikele Addis said nobody had offered enough to make it worth the family giving it up – and he was intending to take it off the market imminently.

Mikele said: “We put it on the market a few months ago. It’s not losing money or anything like that – we are very happy with it and we are on the cusp of taking it off the market again.

“Since losing mum and dad and one of the other directors, Stephan, who has moved abroad, we wanted to take one step back to take two steps forward, maybe opening something else in Brighton and Hove or another town or city in the south.

“There’s no way on earth we would close Donatello – that keeps us very busy. But Pinocchio is just a four minute walk away from Donatello.

“We have got quite a high premium on it – we were just seeing if anyone would bite, but no one has. It makes money and it’s very well established and popular.

“I was thinking is this the right thing or not. I always felt like I’m disappointing mum and dad. But I remembered how dad had sold Topolino’s so he could open Pinocchio – he was taking a step back to take two forward.”

The family has had a traumatic few years, following the death of Mikele’s parents Sue in 2021 and Pietro the following year.

Sue’s grandson, also called Pietro, was jailed for manslaughter after admitting stabbing her at the family home in Cedars Gardens during a brief period of psychosis, brought on in part by heavy cannabis use.

In January, the restaurant avoided losing its licence after the Home Office requested it be revoked following an immigration raid.

A council licensing panel heard the family had initially “dropped the ball” in the aftermath of Pietro and Sue’s death, but was committed to learning from mistakes made.

The brochure for Pinocchio says the sale is for the remaining four years of the 25-year lease, at £60,000 a year. It could include buying the business itself, with all fixtures and fittings, or just the lease.