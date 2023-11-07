Police have arrested a wanted man with Brighton links, Sussex Police said.

The force said: “Mikey Blu Turner, who was wanted for multiple offences, has been arrested.

“The 30-year-old, who has links to Brighton, has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH), non-fatal strangulation, theft, false imprisonment and two counts of common assault.

“Thank you to those who shared our appeal and helped us find him.”

Two months ago – on Saturday 9 September – police said: “We’re searching for Mikey Blu Turner, 30, who is wanted for multiple offences.

“Mikey is white, of medium build and was last known to have short dark hair, a beard and moustache.

“He has a tattoo on the left side of his neck.

“He is known to frequent the Brighton, Portsmouth and Yateley areas.

“Anyone who sees him is asked to dial 999 immediately, quoting crime reference 47230150819.”