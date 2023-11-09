Four months on, the owners of the Royal Albion have yet to pay a single penny towards the half a million plus cost of demolishing the fire-ravaged Albion Hotel.

Brighton and Hove City Council have taken on the task as leaving it in such a dangerous state would have meant its neighbours not being able to return for many months, and the long-term closure of the seafront road.

As it is, people living in Lace House immediately next to the listed hotel are still not able to return as the task has had to be done painstakingly slowly.

Up until this month, workers have had to dismantle the building by hand, from cages lifted by cherry pickers.

Brighton and Hove City Council today confirmed the hotel group has not yet paid any of the invoices it has been sent.

Council leader Bella Sankey said: “Our council has acted swiftly and responsibly in securing the Royal Albion hotel following the devastating fire and making the area safe for residents, businesses and visitors.

“We have not so far had any payments from Britannia Hotels for the work we have undertaken to make their building safe.

“They have required that each item is assessed by their finance team. But they have not confirmed when this process will be undertaken, despite being asked to ensure prompt payment.

“We await confirmation of when they will pay us. But we are billing Britannia for every single penny they owe to the council, and we expect them to pay this in full.

“This will include the extensive officer time spent in protecting the residents of our city and this historic building.

“I would urge them to speed up their financial processes and repay their debt to our city.”

The hotel caught fire on 15 July, and quickly ripped through the building.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue have conducted a preliminary investigation and confirmed it was accidental, and probably caused by a cigarette.

There are unconfirmed rumours a guest stubbed out cigarette on a crumbling wooden window frame, and the still smouldering butt fell into the cavity where it started the fire.

The council announced on 17 July it would be appointing a demolition contractor to rip down the unsafe parts of the hotel – which it was later revealed would cost at least £500,000.

Demolition began on 19 July, and Kings Road partially reopened on 7 August, fully reopening about a week later.

Work has been complicated by weather and by the need to preserve and record as much as possible of the listed hotel.

Heavy machinery could also not get close to the hotel in places because of fears the pavement could collapse into the basement, which stretches into Pool Valley.

This work is on the verge of being completed, and after that the lower floors can be demolished much more quickly by machine.

At this point, a demolition curtain – a barrier between the hotel and Lace House – can be put in place to stop debris falling onto Lace House.

Britannia Homes was approached for comment.