Police have charged a second man in connection with the rape of a woman on Brighton beach.

The woman in her 40s was near the Kings Road Arches in the early hours of 10 September when she was raped by two men.

Outstanding suspect Isaac Cid-Lopez, of Radbourne Crescent, London, was arrested last Wednesday (1 November) after attending Leyton custody centre.

The 22-year-old support worker was questioned and subsequently charged with rape and theft.

He appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Monday (6 November) and was released on court bail with strict conditions.

Ali Reza Mozaffari, 36, of Golders Green Road, London, was also charged with rape in relation to this investigation and was remanded in custody.

Both will appear at a court to be confirmed on 26 February, 2024.

Detective Chief Inspector Luke Kyriakides-Yeldham said: “We have conducted extensive enquiries since receiving this report, which have now resulted in the charge and remand of two suspects.

“The victim has shown incredible bravery in coming forward to speak to us, and she will continue to be supported by specialist officers as the case progresses.

“We thoroughly investigate any allegations of sexual offences and treat every survivor with the upmost respect and sensitivity.

“When making a report to us, victims will be provided with a safe space for them to seek justice and support.”

