Scores of onions have been washing up on Brighton beach, to the bafflement of Brighton beach cleaners.

Although soggy vegetables are occasionally found on the shingle, Leave No Trace Brighton recently found 60 in one day.

After posting on its Facebook page, other beach cleaning organisations around the UK speculated as to where they could have come from.

Leave No Trace said: “Any other beach cleaners finding an inordinate amount of onions washed-up on Brighton’s beaches at the moment? We must have counted around 60 on the beach today alone!

“Not pollution, just incredibly random! A lost shipping container, possibly?”

Weymouth and Portland Marine Litter Project said: “Chucked off a boat, we always get them – and oranges, hundreds of oranges.”

Meanwhile, the most common find for Leave No Waste continues to be commercial fishing waste tangled in the high tide strand line.

It has left recycling tubes at venues along the seafront for fishing lines and net waste to be deposited for recycling.

They can be found at: