JOHNNY MOPED + RAGE DC + SWEET JONNY – THE PRINCE ALBERT, BRIGHTON 10.11.23

Well there you have it, the gig at The Prince Albert that was billing headliners as V.D. Boiler turned out to be the real Johnny Moped who were rehearsing for their forthcoming special gig in London next week. That concert being a celebratory performance to tie in with Paul Halford’s aka Johnny Moped’s 70th birthday! It will be taking place at 229 Venue, located at 229 Great Portland Street and will also feature the UK Subs frontman Charlie Harper, The Witchdoktors, plus one Laurence Burrow aka Monty Oxymoron from The Damned, who incidentally is in tonight’s audience. On that night, Johnny Moped (the band) will be releasing a brand new special 7” limited edition single (300 in red and 300 in blue) titled ‘Lockdown Boy’ which is backed with ‘The Other Side’, which is a version of a track that is likely to appear on the band’s next long player which will be dropping some time next year. More information on the single can be found HERE and tickets for the concert can be found HERE, HERE and HERE.

Johnny Moped are an early proto-punk/punk band hailing from Croydon. They formed way back in 1974 and can boast none other than happy talking Captain Sensible as a former member. In fact, ‘The Captain’ rode again with the band last year at the very special ‘Jordan Mooney Memorial Charity Concert’ which was held here in Brighton at the Concorde 2. Read all about that wonderful day’s events HERE. Interestingly, part of their set that day was recorded and was released as their last single a few months ago. It was released for charity in green and grey editions and dented the Official Vinyl Singles Chart. More on the single can be found HERE.

For those that are wondering, ‘V.D. Boiler’ is a tune found on Johnny Moped’s classic 1978 ‘Cycledelic’ album, and so the punks in the know would have had a strong inkling that it would be the real Johnny Moped playing at The Prince Albert. Others I guess, were just taking a punt, nonetheless, I can report that the venue was pleasantly packed, with arguably only room for say around six to ten more individuals. There were two support acts, both of which we will get to after informing you about Johnny Moped’s 57 minute 20 song set, which kicked off at 10:11pm. A smidge later than planned, thus ‘Roxy Your Gone’ was omitted from the set.

Johnny Moped (the band) these days consists of lead vocalist Paul Halford aka Johnny Moped, along with Simon Fitzgerald aka Slimy Toad (Fender Telecaster guitar, backing vocals), Robert Brook aka Rock ‘n’ Roll Robot (Rob from CASE) (Gibson guitar, backing vocals), Jacko aka Jacko Pistorious (Fender Precision bass) and Martin Parrott aka Marty Love (drums).

The quintet graced tonight’s first floor concert room to hearty cheers, with the band jamming the ‘Intro’ as Johnny was invited to the stage. They really look like they mean business and set off with ‘V.D. Boiler’ from the aforementioned ‘Cycledelic’ album. Immediately the sound feels meatier than the support acts and the drums are sounding great too. The very second the tune finished, Johnny shouted “1-2-3-4” in Dee Dee Ramone style and they were off again, this time it’s another cut from the same LP, this being ‘Panic Button’. The first of five numbers from 2019’s ‘Lurrigate Your Mind’ album was up next, this being ‘No Way Back’, which as compared with the tracks thus far, was a less intense tune. The melodic ‘Living In A Dream World’ and juicy slice of rock’n’roll ‘Hey Belinda!’, both from the same album were the next selections.

The first of four tunes from 2016’s ‘It’s A Real Cool Baby’ album was next, this being the guitar and drumming led decent ditty ‘Simon Can’t’. As the clock struck 10:30pm, they performed the sole number from 1991’s ‘The Search For Xerxes’ album, in ‘I Believed Her Lies’, which has the feel of the final work from the Sex Pistols. They immediately launch into 2019’s ‘Where’s Shergar?’ with its alternating repeated lyrics of “his living” and “he’s dead”, courtesy of Rob and Johnny. The forthcoming new single ‘Lockdown Boy’ is performed next. They skip past a tune listed on the setlist as ‘Roxy Your Gone’ and fly into a trio of cuts from their 1978 debut platter; ‘Make Trouble’ with its more rock riffs, followed by the interestingly titled ‘Wee Wee’, which was another chunk of heavy r’n’b punk. Completing this trio was ‘Darling, Let’s Have Another Baby’, which was my partner’s (Jordan Mooney RIP) earworm tune! Johnny also told us that it was also covered by Kirsty MacColl & Billy Bragg. Yes, I merrily sang along to this one!

2016’s ‘Ain’t No Rock ‘n’ Roll Rookie’ was now upon us and is the closest to the Ramones that Johnny Moped get. It’s a slick pure piece of heaven and for me the standout tune of the set! The fast strumming continued with ‘He’s Got It’ and the momentum kept going via ‘Real Cool Baby’. The staggered beginning signalled it was time for ‘Catatonic’ and they saw the main set out with ‘Incendiary Device’, with its rocky riff and rolling beat which Johnny informs us was covered by none other than The Undertones.

The band had finished their set and fans cried for more and were rewarded with ‘Little Queenie’ which had the feel of the UK Subs debut album about it. But that was released the following year! Although the band were now past the 11pm curfew, the punters wouldn’t let them leave, and so we were rewarded with a second encore tune which really rocked in a way where Status Quo meets the Sex Pistols, this being ‘Hard Lovin’ Man’, found on the 1978 ‘Little Queenie’ single. At 11:08pm we finally let them leave the stage. It had been a most enjoyable set….as always!

Johnny Moped:

Paul Halford aka Johnny Moped – vocals

Slimy Toad – guitar, backing vocals

Rock ‘n’ Roll Robot (Rob from CASE) – guitar, backing vocals

Jacko Pistorious – bass

Marty Love – drums

Johnny Moped setlist:

‘Intro’

‘V.D. Boiler’ (from 1978 ‘Cycledelic’ album)

‘Panic Button’ (from 1978 ‘Cycledelic’ album)

‘No Way Back’ (from 2019 ‘Lurrigate Your Mind’ album)

‘Living In A Dream World’ (from 2019 ‘Lurrigate Your Mind’ album)

‘Hey Belinda!’ (from 2019 ‘Lurrigate Your Mind’ album)

‘Simon Can’t’ (from 2016 ‘It’s A Real Cool Baby’ album)

‘I Believed Her Lies’ (from 1991 ‘The Search For Xerxes’ album)

‘Where’s Shergar?’ (from 2019 ‘Lurrigate Your Mind’ album)

‘Lockdown Boy’ (forthcoming red or blue 7” vinyl single)

‘Make Trouble’ (from 1978 ‘Cycledelic’ album)

‘Wee Wee’ (from 1978 ‘Cycledelic’ album)

‘Darling, Let’s Have Another Baby’ (from 1978 ‘Cycledelic’ album)

‘Ain’t No Rock ‘n’ Roll Rookie’ (from 2016 ‘It’s A Real Cool Baby’ album)

‘He’s Got It’ (from 2016 ‘It’s A Real Cool Baby’ album)

‘Real Cool Baby’ (from 2016 ‘It’s A Real Cool Baby’ album)

‘Catatonic’ (from 2019 ‘Lurrigate Your Mind’ album)

‘Incendiary Device’ (from 1978 ‘Cycledelic’ album)

(encore 1)

‘Little Queenie’ (from 1978 ‘Cycledelic’ album)

(encore 2)

‘Hard Lovin’ Man’ (from 1978 ‘Little Queenie’ single)

The evening was kicked off by Brighton based quartet Sweet Jonny which consists of Tom Backshall (vox, guitar), Jonny Pinder (drums), Nick West (bass) and Joel Godden (vox, guitar) and they refer to themselves as “A gutter garage rock band from a do nothing town, to your new nightmare neighbours” and Louder Than War described them as “Low down and dirty punk rock’n’roller gorehounds… they do it well and don’t give a monkeys, a s*** or indeed a f***.” So you get the picture!

Thus far Sweet Jonny have released a self-titled debut studio album (back in 2018) and four EPs. Their current crop of singles being ‘Banger Racer’, ‘I Hate’, and ‘Cheesy Chips’ from last year and ‘Scour’ from this, which has been released in advance of a new studio album which is being launched via a gig on Saturday 2nd December at The Pipeline which is located at 6 Little East Street, Brighton.

This evening the quartet performed a 35 minute set (commencing at 8:20pm) made up of ten self-penned compositions, no doubt many of these will turn up on the imminent new release. I guess you’ll have to go to The Pipeline gig in order to find out!

They kick off with ‘Crack Of The Whip’ which is the only track played from their 2018 debut ‘Sweet Jonny’ album and this is followed by ‘Hillians’, presumably from the new album. If traditional punk rock fayre is to your taste then Sweet Jonny are for you, especially last year’s ‘Cheesy Chips’ and ‘I Hate’ singles which are given an airing next. It’s on these two numbers that Joel’s Epiphone guitar certainly comes into play and reminds me of that wonderful late 1970’s distinctive Buzzcocks guitar sound. Thus we are talking the poppier end of punk with these guys, as opposed to hardcore.

Nick’s left handed bass was playing up somewhat mid-set, but the other trio played on without his contribution. But after a couple of minutes it was fixed, and then when he kicks off again, you suddenly realise how integral the bass work is to their sound. For ‘Tools Of The Trade’, ‘Bois’ and newbie ‘Back On The Bag’, Jonny on drums is certainly building up a decent sweat. They sign off with ‘Private Members Gentlemen’s Club’, last year’s ‘Banger Racer’ single, and conclude with ‘Judas Tree’, before which Joel holds up their merch t-shirt from their recent six date USA and Mexico tour. At a mere £10, I suspect that these were snapped up! At 8:55pm they were done and the set had been nicely held together by frontman Tom, who’s quite a charismatic fellow.

Sweet Jonny:

Tom Backshall – vox, guitar

Jonny Pinder – drums

Nick West – bass

Joel Godden – vox, guitar

Sweet Jonny setlist:

‘Crack Of The Whip’ (from 2018 ‘Sweet Jonny’ album)

‘Hillians’

‘Cheesy Chips’ (a 2022 single)

‘I Hate’ (a 2022 single)

‘Tools Of The Trade’

‘Bois’

‘Back On The Bag’

‘Private Members Gentlemen’s Club’

‘Banger Racer’ (a 2022 single)

‘Judas Tree’

After what seemed a very short turnaround of just 16 minutes, we were back with the live action again at 9:11pm. This time around it was the turn of the Rage DC quartet from Bracknell in Berkshire, consisting of Simon Loric Harwood (vocals/guitar), Graham Pegler (guitar/vocals), Chris Surtees (bass) and Ziggy Morbi (drums). Having formed back in 1996, they are stalwarts of the punk scene. They’ve self-released at least three albums and two EPs that I’m aware of, and have a loyal and devoted following which makes them a popular choice on any punk rock gig billing.

The Rage DC sound is what I would describe as ‘old school’ punk, in that it has clearly structured tunes, with catchy hooks and chant-along choruses. It’s lively stuff, delivered with power and passion. The first couple of tunes remind me of the initial releases from Stiff Little Fingers, minus the reggae vibe. Just as I was getting used to their late 1970’s sound, they go and throw a spanner in the works, with a number sounding very much along the lines of 1981’s ‘No Survivors’ from GBH. Normality was swiftly resumed and ‘Had Enough’, from their ‘Punk To The Bone’ album from 2019, was littered with Sex Pistols ‘God Save The Queen’ style riffs. No wonder they have been selected to perform at next year’s ‘Rebellion‘ punk festival in Blackpool – Ticket options HERE.

Back to The Prince Albert and with Rage DC’s set, I would suggest that it’s difficult to single out any particular favourites. There are strong numbers from the ‘Punk To The Bone’ album including the obvious contemporary relevance of ‘Austerity’, and the ever-relevant celebrity-scandal-focused ‘R.I.P Mr V.I.P’, the introduction of which rightly features the words “Saville” and “BBC”. Blaster ‘Normal’ you would think was released in 1977. The band ooze punk with Simon in his cap and his yellow Vintage guitar; second guitarist Graham with his high-rise quiff wields and low-slung Les Paul Studio and sports a rock’n’roll look certainly looks the part with his rock’n’roll heyday Clash look; Chris in his Generation X T-shirt and Squier Jazz bass, rocks a skater dude style along with accompanying energy which increases throughout the set; and moustachioed stixman Ziggy thunders around the kit with impossibly brisk and tight fills. There’s certainly some mean licks with these lads. They signed off with an encore track ‘First Stone’ with its Sham 69 meets Cockney Rejects meets Clash’s ‘Brand New Cadillac’ at 78rpm vibe. At 9:51pm they were done and it was a solid set!

You can next check out Rage DC at the charity all-dayer in aid of ‘Punk 4 The Homeless’ which is taking place at The Pipeline on Sunday 26th November. That day there will be no less than 9 bands and one comedian on the bill and they will be giving their time for free in order to raise money for the worthy cause. There will also be a raffle with loads of bands donating merch. The event kicks off at 2pm and finishes at 10pm. Further information on the bands that are playing and where to obtain tickets can be found HERE.

Rage DC:

Simon Loric Harwood – vocals/guitar

Graham Pegler – guitar/vocals

Chris Surtees – bass

Ziggy Morbi – drums

Rage DC setlist included:

‘Too Many Rules’

‘Make A Nose’

I Believe In Nothing’ (from 2019 ‘Punk To The Bone’ album)

‘Austerity’ (from 2019 ‘Punk To The Bone’ album)

‘Had Enough’ (from 2019 ‘Punk To The Bone’ album)

‘I Ain’t Listening’

‘Planet Will Survive Human Race Is F*cked’

‘R.I.P Mr V.I.P’ (from 2015 ‘What You Get Is Just What You Deserve’ album)

‘Disinfected Youth’ (from 2019 ‘Punk To The Bone’ album)

‘Normal’ (from 2015 ‘What You Get Is Just What You Deserve’ album)

(encore)

‘First Stone’

