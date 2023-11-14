“It still amazes me how enjoyable it is to play the ‘Substance’ LPs. The contrast between Joy Division and New Order is very apparent but both complement each other very well. My only frustration is not being able to play more of our records each night. I am totally looking forward to the next phase. So, let’s enjoy some ‘Substance’ and get ready for the future. Lots of love, Hooky.” [PETER HOOK]

Peter Hook & The Light have announced a mammoth run of dates for 2024 taking in full tours of Australia and New Zealand, North America and the UK and Ireland. The live dates will see the band play the ‘Substance’ albums by Joy Division and New Order in full.

Peter Hook first revisited the seminal Joy Division album ‘Unknown Pleasures’ back in May 2010 for a commemorative charity concert and has followed it each year by performing subsequent albums from the repertoire of his bands, Joy Division and New Order. Peter Hook & The Light have since moved through each of those albums, culminating in the Factory Records ‘Substance’ compilations, and recently celebrated over four decades of the continuing influence of Joy Division and Ian Curtis with the Joy Division: A Celebration concerts where both of the band’s albums were played in full.

In October this year, the band then played the ‘Substance’ albums at their biggest ever London concert at the 5300 capacity Eventim Apollo.

Below is the list of UK and Ireland dates only. The only Sussex concert will take place at the iconic De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill-on-Sea. The date of that concert is Saturday 9th November 2024.

UK & Ireland tour 2024 dates:

OCTOBER

Thu 10 YORK Barbican Hall

Fri 11 GLASGOW O2 Academy

Sat 12 SUNDERLAND Fire Station

Thu 17 WARRINGTON Parr Hall

Fri 18 NOTTINGHAM Rock City

Sat 19 OXFORD O2 Academy

Thu 24 MARGATE Dreamland

Fri 25 BIRMINGHAM O2 Institute

Sat 26 NORWICH UEA

Thu 31 BLACKBURN King George’s Hall

NOVEMBER

Fri 01 BRADFORD St George’s Hall

Thu 07 FROME Cheese & Grain

Fri 08 CARDIFF Tramshed

Sat 09 BEXHILL De La Warr Pavilion

Thu 14 BELFAST Telegraph Building

Fri 15 DUBLIN 3 Olympia

Sat 16 GALWAY Leisureland

Venue pre-sale tickets will be available on Wednesday 15th November from 10am with general sale tickets available on Friday 17th November from 10am here: https://peterhookandthelight.live

Peter Hook’s dedication to his back catalogue has seen him move through ‘Unknown Pleasures’, ‘Closer’, ‘Still’, ‘Movement’, ‘Power Corruption & Lies’, ‘Low Life’, ‘Brotherhood’, ‘Technique’ and ‘Republic’ to arrive at the point. Having toured these albums extensively, the band have now amassed over 600 concerts.

Among the many highlights since he reintroduced his early repertoire to a legion of new audiences across the world have been appearances at Benicassim, Primavera Sound, Bestival, Kendal Calling, Victorious and Rebellion, alongside sold out gigs and extensive touring in Europe, North and South America, China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand to great acclaim from fans and critics alike.

“Stirring, emotive and exceptionally impressive; Hooky and the band reinvigorated the old material with real passion” – WORD MAGAZINE

“5 stars: a fitting tribute to one of the greatest bands Britain has ever produced. Hooky pulled it off, and then some” – MAIL ON SUNDAY

“While pages and pages of text has been written about how influential Peter Hook’s bass sound is, and how much it defined Joy Division and New Order, he’s also a very compelling front man. Now, over 30 years later, the songs really come to life with a punchier delivery than they ever had on record, with an uber-confident Hook belting them out” – ARTROCKER

“Best decision I made all year? Quite possibly. My God, man, go see this band. Well played, Mr Hook. Well played.” – THE PALE DRUMMER

