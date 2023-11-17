A Brighton steak restaurant is moving to a venue almost three times the size of its current home this spring.

The Coal Shed opened in Boyce Street in 2011, the first of restaurateur Razak Helalat’s Black Rock group of restaurants.

Since then, he has opened the Salt Rooms, Burnt Orange, and Tutto in Brighton.

Now, the Coal Shed, which currently has 50 covers, is moving to North Street to the newly converted ground floor of Clarence House, which will have 142 covers.

And the Boyce Street restaurant will reopen with a “new concept” currently in the works.

Mr Helalat said: “We’ve always envisioned moving The Coal Shed into a bigger location and now, as we edge closer to our thirteenth year at Boyce’s Street, it feels like the right time.

“The move is all about offering customers the full dining experience that I have always dreamed of, with the new site allowing for a bar area, a more intimate experience with your host, and more seating.

“Needless to say we’ll continue serving our favourite dishes with the same warm hospitality to customers right up until the move in spring, but are really excited about this new era for The Coal Shed.”

The Clarence House restaurant has a main dining room, featuring an orangery with high, glass ceilings, as well as three private dining spaces that cater up to 60 guests.

An open fire kitchen will allow diners to see the restaurant’s signature coal-grilling cuisine in action, with an ageing room for meats and a bar area situated on entry to the restaurant.

The food offering at North Street will continue to champion the art of cooking over flames, with coal-roasted rare breed heritage meat and South coast seafood taking centre stage of a refreshed and expanded À la carte menu.

The Coal Shed’s signature steaks and sharing cuts will be available, alongside dishes from the sea and land and daily-changing sharing specials.