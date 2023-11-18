Up to 100 new homes are being planned on unused land that has been described as a vital “green lung” between Hove and Portslade.

The new owner of Benfield Valley said that its initial plans would be shared with locals at the Hangleton Manor pub at the end of this month.

Hollybrook Homes said that its proposals included the renovation of Benfield Barn as well as up to 100 homes – with 40 per cent of them affordable – and recreation facilities on the greenfield land.

Residents will be given a preview at two drop-in sessions at the pub, with exhibition boards and a chance to ask questions.

Hollybrook wants to hear “the views of the local community and interest groups” before finalising and submitting any planning application.

The consultation sessions have been scheduled tor 4pm to 8pm on Wednesday 29 November and Thursday 30 November at the Hangleton Manor, in Hangleton Valley Drive, Hove.

David Godden, from Hollybrook Homes, said, “We have appointed a leading design team including architects, planners, environmentalists, heritage conservationists and landscape designers to generate ideas that will enhance the local environment and recreation in this area while also delivering much needed homes.

“We would like to show our ideas for Benfield Valley and hear the views of the local community and interest groups.”

The Benfield Valley design team is led by Proctor and Matthews Architects.

A leaflet was posted to local residents by Hollybrook Homes inviting them to attend the public consultation sessions.

Hangleton and Knoll councillors – Amanda Grimshaw, Faiza Baghoth and John Hewitt – said in a joint statement: “We are aware that a developer is submitting a new planning application to build on the Benfield Valley site.

“At the election we committed to opposing any development at Benfield Valley and stand by that.

“We urge all residents to attend the consultation meetings and make their views known.”

Hove MP Peter Kyle has also previously attended a cross-party event, with former Conservative councillor Dawn Barnett, in Benfield Valley, organised by campaigners to keep the valley green.

The plans will also be available online from Wednesday 29 November to Thursday 14 December at benfieldpark.co.uk.