CCTV has been released after bikes and scooters were stolen from the same Brighton basement garage.

Two electric scooters were reported stolen from the underground garage in Edward Street between 13 September and 7 October and an electric bike was reported stolen from the same garage between 4 October and 7 October.

If you have any information, or saw anything suspicious, contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1044 of 7/10.