A 150-year-old parish church may be put up for sale because repairs and maintenance cost too much.

And according to the Victorian Society magazine, church leaders even considered turning the grade II* listed St Martin’s, in Lewes Road, Brighton, into a climbing centre.

In the article, the society’s church conservation officer, James Hughes, expressed concern that creating a climbing centre would require removing the decorated Sussex marble font.

It would also involve building mezzanine floors and a side extension.

Mr Hughes said: “Such a conversion would clearly cause massive harm to the special interest of the building.

“We have indicated our intention to object in the strongest terms and urged the parish and the diocese to explore all opportunities for the building to remain in ecclesiastical use, including in some form of dual use.”

The font is inlaid with semi-precious stones brought back from India, Italy and Egypt by the Reverend Henry Michell Wagner, one of Brighton’s longest-serving vicars and a church builder.

The Diocese of Chichester said that the congregation at St Martin’s could be attending a new place of worship if the ambitious plan comes to pass.

The diocese said that the high cost of repairing and maintaining the interior had become increasingly challenging, raising questions about the building’s sustainability.

The vicar, Father Trevor Buxton, and the current Parochial Church Council (PCC) have worked together to find ways to secure the church’s future and continue serving the parish community.

He said: “The future of the church’s viability has been of concern for some years and before the pandemic a competition was organised by Better Brighton to investigate possible dual usage.

“It helped the PCC to consider other ways to use the existing church which would protect the building and its very special interior as a heritage asset.

“They were excited about the opportunities that selling the church building offered.

“The funds could be earmarked for a new church in our current church hall and at the same time, help to protect a valuable and beautiful building for future generations to admire.

“It is early days and there is much to think about as well as a consultation before any decisions can be made.

“We have a strong relationship with the local Church of England primary school, St Martin’s, and the governing body are aware and supportive of our plans.

“Once we get some expressions of interest then there are due processes to follow which will include consulting with the interested parties such as the Victorian Society.”

Brighton and Hove City Council said that it had not received any planning applications relating to the church.