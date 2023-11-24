Police are scouring video footage from Monday’s Prodigy gig to find a pickpocket thought to have stolen dozens of phones from unsuspecting gig-goers.

Sussex Police has received more than 20 reports of theft from people who went to the concert at the Brighton Centre.

A spokesman said: “Sussex Police has received reports of mobile phone thefts during an event at the Brighton Centre on Monday, November 20.

“We are investigating the incident and officers from our Neighbourhood Policing Team have visited the venue to review any footage and to liaise with the venue’s security team.

“Witnesses or anyone with information about the thefts are asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101.”

