A woman has been charged with endangering lives by setting two fires around Brighton in the space of 24 hours.

Elle-Mai Dunford, 20, is charged with two counts of arson with intent to endanger life in Brighton on 25 September – and another straight arson charge relating to a car in Woodingdean.

She denies all three charges.

The first house fire broke out in a first floor flat in Down Terrace, Brighton, home to Heloise Crafter who was forced to jump from a window with her dog Busta.

The second broke out at a house in Norwich Crescent, home to Ashley Gosden, on the same day.

The third arson charge relates to a black Range Rover in Downsway, Woodingdean, belonging to Steven Gosden, which caught fire the day before.

After the blaze in Down Terrace, a fundraiser was set up for Ms Crafer to replace all the possessions lost in the flames.

It said: “A devastating house fire completely burnt down her first floor flat in seconds leaving her to have to jump out the window with her dog Busta.

“She has lost everything she owned and needs help to re purchase the basics like clothes shoes laptop etc.”

Dunford first appeared at Brighton Magistrates Court on 14 October, and then at Lewes Crown Court on 10 November where she pleaded not guilty.

She was remanded in custody from Brighton Magistrates Court. She is now in prison awaiting trial, which has been listed for March next year.