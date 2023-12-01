Melting Vinyl and Innerstrings have announced details of the Lewes Psychedelic Festival 2024. The festival returns on Saturday 27th January at the All Saints Centre located at Friar’s Walk, Lewes, East Sussex BN7 2LE. As with previous years, there will be dazzling visuals for the eyes and absorbing psych music for the ears, thus giving your senses the psych you will need. The ancient setting of Lewes is the ideal location for this popular annual festival that always sells out in super-quick time. The 2024 fest will be bringing together a wide variety of acts under the psych umbrella. As ever, international visual artist Innerstrings will be bringing the visuals, turning both rooms into a bath of swirling liquid light, not unlike being in a giant lava lamp.

The one day Lewes Psych Fest has a reputation for bringing together a wide variety of acts under the psych umbrella, from many of our treasured Sussex based artists to artists further afield, and as mentioned above, historically has always sold out well in advance. Since 2009, Lewes Psych Fest is known for its mind-expansive lineups with a range of psych wonders from Brighton and beyond. This year will be no different with even more rule-breakers and genre-defyers than ever before. Expect to hear the motorik psych of Aircooled and headliners Fujiya + Miyagi, classic West-coast psychedelia from Hutch. This is merely a glance at some of the diverse and distinctive artists performing at this year’s event.

Lewes Psychedelic Festival 2024 lineup:

All Saints Centre:

Main Psych Stage:

Fujiya & Miyagi

Hutch

Aircooled

Plantoid

Eliza Skelton

Daytime:

Small Psych room:

Samana

Sharron Kraus

Union Music Store:

Daisy Rickman

Plus another artists TBC

Acid Box DJ

Tickets are on sale from 11am today, Friday 1st December, and can be purchased from See Tickets HERE as well as online from DICE and in person from Union Music Store, 1 Lansdown Place, Lewes, East Sussex, BN7 2JT.

Timings on Saturday 27th January:

14.00pm: Box office and Bar open

15.00 -17.00pm: Small psych room/Union Music Store (Limited capacity)

18.00pm: Main Psych room open

Brighton & Hove News review of this year’s Lewes Psych Fest from back in February can be found HERE.