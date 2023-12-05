A Brighton MP is hoping to use parliamentary time to make conversion therapy for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people illegal.

Brighton Kemptown MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle is introducing a private members’ bill to ban LGBT Conversion Practices in the House of Commons tomorrow (Wednesday, 6 December).

Conversion practices attempt to change an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity, based on the assumption that being LGBT can be cured.

The unlicensed practices, including exorcisms, food deprivation, and aversive treatments such as electric shocks, have been widely criticised as being abusive, especially as they can take place without consent.

The Conversion Practices (Prohibition) Bill has nine backbencher Conservative MPs listed as co-sponsors, which Russell-Moyle says is a significant demonstration of cross-party support.

Russell-Moyle said: “Some of the biggest social reforms in this country have happened via Private Members’ Bills.

“I was overwhelmed with support from all sides of the House for this reform.

“Too many have suffered for too long; we have a responsibility to ensure no one else must suffer from this practice.”

A Conservative co-sponsor of the bill, Caroline Nokes MP, said that the UK would follow thirteen other countries, such as Brazil, Canada and Germany, which have banned conversion practices.

Nokes, also chair of the Women and Equalities Select Committee said: “The Bill will contain the appropriate safeguards for legitimate forms of therapy, but trying to ‘cure’ someone from being LGBT is abuse, and we must outlaw it.

“Thirteen countries around the world have implemented nationwide conversion bans, and we’ll be reflecting on those examples to make sure we get our ban right.”

The Conversion Practices (Prohibition) Bill will join 20 other proposals for legislation being laid in Parliament on Wednesday, 6 December.

All major parties promised a trans-inclusive ban on conversion practices at the last election in December 2019.

Leading medical and psychological bodies in the UK have called for a ban, with the British Psychological Society (BPS) warning that conversion practices are “unethical and potentially harmful.”

Some religious organisations have also backed a ban, with the Church of England saying the practice has “no place in the modern world”.

Although private member’s bills have a low success rate of becoming law, it could force a debate on the issue when the bill comes to its second reading, when it is debated in the spring of 2024.

A nationwide ban was proposed as policy by Theresa May’s Conservative government in 2018, but the policy was dropped.

When a ban was reintroduced as Conservative policy in April 2022 it omitted conversion practices for transgender people, angering campaigners.

The policy of a conversion ban was not included in the latest King’s Speech to parliament in November.