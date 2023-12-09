Two shuttle bus services have been added to a temporary timetable after reports of residents being left stranded for up to 70 minutes in freezing December temperatures.

Brighton and Hove Buses said that from last night two extra services would run from 8pm, with one starting from opposite the White Horse pub in Rottingdean at 8.05pm.

Overnight resurfacing of Warren Road, in Woodingdean, began on Monday (4 December), with a road closure starting at 8pm.

But the first shuttle bus from Rottingdean was not due to leave until 9.10pm, leaving some residents stranded for 70 minutes.

The resurfacing work – expected to last until Wednesday 20 December – will mean that Warren Road will continue to be closed on weekday nights from 8pm until 6am, with 2 and 22 buses diverting along the A259.

Nick Hill, commercial director at Brighton and Hove Buses, said: “The resurfacing on Warren Road has indeed impacted local services in the area, and we have been working hard to make sure that there are as little knock-on effects as possible to routes 2 and 22.

“Initially, we funded an additional shuttle to make sure the community was not cut off, but following feedback from our passengers we have been able to improve the evening service with immediate effect to close the gap.”

The road remains open overnight at weekends and residents will be allowed access overnight to reach driveways and adjoining roads.

In addition, no work will take place next Thursday (14 December) when Brighton and Hove Albion host Marseille in a Europa League football game at the Amex Stadium in Falmer.

Woodingdean councillor Jacob Allen criticised how long it took for new services to be added to the shuttle bus timetable once residents had complained.

Councillor Allen said: “I have found the bus company to have been unresponsive when I’ve tried to get answers from them for residents this week.

“I hope that they can learn from this episode and make contingency plans for works like this which may impact other parts of the city in the future.”

The shuttle services are funded by Brighton and Hove Buses and a new timetable was due to be available on the bus company website from last night.