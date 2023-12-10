Junk food adverts are to banned from bus and taxi shelters and council-owned billboards in Brighton and Hove, after a decision by councillors.

The restriction on advertising food that is high in fat, salt and sugar and energy drinks is expected to take effect in 2025 or 2026 once a current contract has ended.

Brighton and Hove City Council leader Bella Sankey said that the ban was aimed at reducing obesity.

The decision was taken by the council’s Strategy, Finance and City Regeneration Committee at Hove Town Hall on Thursday (7 December).

The committee, made up of senior councillors, agreed to bring in the ban when a new contract is awarded for managing hundreds of bus and taxi shelters in Brighton and Hove.

A report to councillors said that the ban could cost the council almost £150,000 in lost advertising revenue in the first year – and more than £220,000 over the first two years.

The report said: “Public transport budgets contain an income target for bus shelter advertising revenues of £438,000.”

Fast food and energy drinks make up almost a third – and lost revenue could mean cuts in services although, after Transport for London (TFL) banned similar ads, income did not drop significantly.

The report also said: “One in three 11-year-olds leaves primary school already overweight or obese. In some schools in the city this rises to one in two.

“This brings with it a risk of diabetes, many cancers, heart disease, severe covid and other health problems affecting our residents.

“Those children and adults living in more disadvantaged parts of our city have a higher chance of not being a healthy weight and suffering from the health problems that brings.

“Advertising of foods that are high in fat, salt and sugar has been shown to significantly increase purchase and consumption of these items.

“Restricting advertisements for these foods has been recommended as one of a range of evidence-based measures to reduce consumption of high calorie and less healthy food options, reducing the risk of obesity among children and adults.”

The report also said: “The contract for advertising, cleaning and maintenance of bus and taxi shelters is currently managed by Clear Channel on behalf of the council.

“There are 508 bus shelters of which 304 are non-advertising shelters and 204 are advertising shelters – 50 shelter side panels being digital screens.

“In return for advertising space, Clear Channel clean and maintain the shelters and pay an annual concession fee to the council. Income paid by Clear Channel is invested in bus infrastructure and supported bus services in the city.

“The existing contract was last extended in September 2022 due to unstable economic conditions, following the covid pandemic reducing the likelihood of receiving viable tenders, and this temporary contract expires in March 2024.

“It is necessary to retender the contract and to request authority for a further temporary extension while any tender process is carried out.”

The bus and taxi shelter contract extension could last for 18 months – and possibly for two years until March 2026.

The new contract is likely to last for eight years with a possible two-year extension to ensure that the successful bidder can invest in shelters and earn a return on their investment.

The council wants more digital media panels although the report said: “The average roadside digital six-sheet uses approximately 1.5 times the energy of the average UK home (4,500kWhrs) and the roadside digital six-sheet network is now powered down between 12pm to 5am to save energy consumption.

“A requirement for lower-power digital panels will be included in the new tender specification.

“Manufacturers are competing to make ultra-energy efficient screens because this is what the industry wants to buy and recent technology is expected to come with dramatic reductions in power usage.

“Digital panels enable a greater turnover of adverts which operate at six-second intervals. They do not require visits by staff to insert new paper adverts saving on time and resources.”

The council estates team also leases advertising space on billboards at sites across Brighton and Hove.

The new ban will apply only to council-owned advertising sites and the report to councillors noted: “There are numerous advertising sites and displays both on and adjacent to the public highway.

“For example, there are 30 free-standing digital adverting panels which are former BT phone boxes now managed by One Digital. Some are within several metres of a bus shelter.”

Those adverts – and those in shops and other premises – would not be covered by the ban, the report said, and could lead to junk food ads close to bus shelters or council billboards.

This could have the effect of “blunting the impact of the policy on public health”.

Councillor Sankey said: “Advertising is constantly adapting and there are many products that used to be advertised that are no longer permitted.

“It’s important that we make this move to prioritise the health of our residents. Evidence shows the link between junk food advertising and an increase in buying and eating unhealthy foods.

“Restricting what foods can be advertised is just one of a range of measures to help reduce obesity among children and adults in the city.

“This has been successfully introduced elsewhere without a major impact on income as advertisers have diversified their ads and to meet the restrictions.”