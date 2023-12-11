Brighton’s premiere intimate music venue The Folklore Rooms, which is located a stone’s throw away from the Brighton Clock Tower is all set for their next free entry music showcase! Once a month they bring three of their favourite artists to the heart of the city in order to perform intimate live music sets in the plushly decorated upper level of The Quadrant pub found on the corner of Air Street and Queens Road in Brighton.

The Folklore Sessions have been running since September 2014 and have not surprisingly become a staple of the Brighton music scene. In that time they have hosted hundreds of different artists and bands including; Passenger, Wunderhorse, Lokki (Glass Animals) Tommy Prine, Seye (Gorillaz), Phil Cook, Bess Atwell, Chloe Foy, Michele Stodart (The Magic Numbers), Junior Brother, Jacko Hooper, Willy Tea Taylor, Katherine Priddy, Katie Malco and many, many more.

The Folklore Sessions are a true up close and personal experience for those that attend as the capacity for their events is a mere 60 people. So by my reckoning, it’s certainly well worth arriving bang on as the door swings open at 7:30pm. The next session will be happening on Tuesday 19th December and is therefore their Christmas bash! It will be a standing event and will feature IDEAL LIVING, NIERRA CREEK and ELLA GRACE.

There’s no ticket links with this one as it is a free event. So it’s simply a case of getting there nice and early and enjoying an incredible night of music. We witnessed IDEAL LIVING just a few days ago and they had many fans in the audience – read our account of that night HERE.

Confusingly the building’s address is actually 12-13 North Street, but to my mind it appears as though it’s in Queens Road. But head for The Quadrant and you are in the right place. In fact there are bus stops immediately outside and the train station is literally at the other end of the road. If you would like to find out more then visit www.folkloresessions.co.uk.