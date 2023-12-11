The Martlets hospice charity is holding a Christmas concert tomorrow evening (Tuesday 12 December) as it prepares to welcome staff and patients back to its Wayfield Avenue premises.

The hospice has had a multimillion-pound revamp over the past 18 months to give patients the best possible care in their final days and is due to reopen in the new year.

The concert will everything from pop hits to traditional carols and takes place at All Saints Church, in The Drive, Hove, tomorrow evening (Tuesday 12 December) at 7.30pm.

Martlets said: “Join us for an evening of song and memories as we celebrate the move back to our newly remodelled hospice home.

“At Martlets we know the importance of home, especially during the festive season, so we’re asking our community to come along and make memories with us at our Homecoming Christmas Concert.

“Enjoy a musical evening with us and four amazing local choirs at All Saints Church, in Hove, all expertly hosted by BBC Sussex weekend breakfast host Allison Ferns.

“There will be performances from Martlets Good Vibrations Choir, Brighton Gay Men’s Chorus, BHOS Musical Theatre Choir and the Theatre Workshop.

“The Homecoming Concert replaces our usual Light Up a Life service as we wanted to use the event to mark the relevance of returning home to Wayfield, the importance of feeling the comforts of home, wherever we are, and to reflect our Martlets Christmas campaign.”

The Reverend Vlada Rakin, chaplain and spiritual care lead for the charity, will address what home means both at Christmas and all-year round.

He will be joined at the non-denominational seasonal celebration by Martlets’ director of income generation Tanya Hunt whose role is vital because the hospice is not publicly funded and relies on donations and fundraising.

Ms Hunt said: “We’re thrilled to be hosting a Christmas evening of song, celebration and remembrance and we welcome everyone from across our city to join us on Tuesday 12 December.

“Christmas is a wonderful opportunity to spend time with friends and family but at Martlets we support people to do this all year round.

“We’re thrilled that our new hospice will allow us to help even more people make the most of their time with loved ones at their end of life.”

The charity said: “Martlets is moving all its services back home to its newly rebuilt hospice in Hove to provide the very best care and support for outpatients and inpatients.

“The new inpatient wards comprise 14 self-contained, en-suite, accessible rooms opening on to private garden spaces.

“There are also therapy rooms, a new sanctuary space, a bespoke gym for rehabilitation and a café providing space for patients and visitors to socialise and relax.”

Tickets for the concert tomorrow cost £10 for adults and £8 for under-16s and over-65s. To book tickets, visit the Martlets website. Click here.

To make a donation to Martlets, click here.