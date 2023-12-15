A Brighton man stole thousands of pounds worth of music equipment from his stepfather’s recording studio and then sold it in Sheffield after a family row.

Samuel Church, 33, took vintage guitars, microphones and amps from Russell Church’s studio after becoming angry about how he had treated his mother.

He created an email address using a fake name and hired a car to take the haul to Rich Tone Music Ltd in Sheffield, where he sold it over three days for two cash payments of £2650 and £4,800.

Church appeared at Brighton Magistrates Court this afternoon, where he admitted one count of theft and two counts of fraud by false representation.

He gave his address as the same house in Withdean Road as his stepfather lives and where Seaside Studios is based. The house is currently on the market for £3.45 million.

Prosecuting, Megan Attree said: “The defendant lived with his stepfather, one of the victims in this matter, for around two and a half years and during this time some 12 or soitems were stolen.

“They were all musical equipment – vintage guitars, microphones, amplifiers, that sort of thing.

“The defendant took some of these items and sold them on to Rich Tone Music who are the other victims, who have lost out.

“We say this is a breach of trust as you should be able to keep your belongings safely at home, particularly as these crimes are on the back of someone the victim gave a home to.

“He took steps to prepare for the crimes by making himself out to be someone entirely different. He took quite substantial steps to plan and not get caught.”

Defending, Andrew Bishop said: “My client has lived with Russell Church since being a very young child.

“Most recently, they lived in a large property in Brighton. The stepfather is a music producer and there’s a huge amount of music equipment in the basement in a recording studio.

“Church fell out with him or resented something that had happened between him and his mother. He stole the items on one day and arranged to sell them.

“He took them to Rich Tone Music and they told him what you have got is worth £14,000, we will give you £7,000.

“The police located the items, retrieved them and gave them back to Russell Church.”

Church had first appeared at court on 19 October, when the hearing was adjourned so the prosecution could find the file.

Yesterday, the case was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on 11 January. He was released on bail, with conditions not to go to Rich Tone Music or to his stepfather’s address, or to contact any employee of Rich Tone Music or his stepfather.