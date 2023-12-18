Furniture from the Grand Hotel is to be auctioned this week ahead of the listed hotel’s refurbishment.

Beds, wardrobes, desks and chairs from the seafront hotel’s bedrooms will be up for sale to the highest bidder in a series of auctions starting on Tuesday.

The 156-year-old hotel is due to start an extensive refurbishment of its bedrooms in the new year.

Simon Rose, Managing Director of Pro Auction, which is holding the sales, said: “We are thrilled to offer our customers the chance to own a part of The Grand Brighton’s opulence.

“This is an exceptional opportunity to acquire furniture from one of the city’s most iconic hotels.”