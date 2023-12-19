New developers have taken over construction of 72 homes on the Coombe Farm site at Saltdean.

Construction work on the new homes on the edge of the South Downs National Park will resume on Monday, 8 January, after Chartway Partnerships took over as contractors.

Works by the original contractor, Gold Property Developments – owned by Ralph and Bradley Gold – from Kent, stopped after the company went into liquidation on 13 October.

Subject to highway permission, six to seven weeks of road works on Westfield Avenue will begin in the new year.

In a letter to nearby residents, Chartway Partnerships wrote: “We will mobilise onto site from Monday, 8 January, 2024.

“During this period there will be an increase in vehicle movement as machinery is brought to and from site and material is removed from site.

“This will be followed by the main build works where all previous trades will return to site, which is estimated to be at the end of February 2024.

“Chartway Partnerships, with our best endeavours, will try to limit the amount of disruption to residents whilst the works are in progress.

“Chartway Partnerships apologises in advance for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience and co-operation whilst the works are in progress.”

The housing development, located in Coombe Bottom valley, was earmarked for development in Brighton and Hove City Council’s City Plan Part One in 2016.

The original scheme was approved by councillors in April 2021, with 29 affordable homes to be managed by Raven Housing Trust when the development is completed.

Gold Property Developments and Chartway Partnerships were both contacted for comment.