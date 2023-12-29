A man who was slashed with a knife in a Brighton street suffered a serious injury to his hand as he put it up to try to protect himself.

The attack happened in broad daylight at around lunchtime on Friday 22 December and the man was taken to hospital for treatment.

Another man was arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH), Sussex Police said this afternoon (Friday 29 December).

The force said: “We are appealing for witnesses after an incident in New Road, Brighton, on Friday 22 December.

“At around 12.30pm, police were called to reports that a man had been slashed with a knife.

“A man in his forties was found with a serious injury to his hand and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“A 44-year-old man, from Brighton, has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and has been bailed pending further inquiries.

“There are believed to be many outstanding witnesses to the incident, and we would like to speak with anyone who saw what happened.

“You can make a report by using our online reporting form, or by calling 101, quoting reference 581 of 22/12.”