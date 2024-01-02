A Brighton seafront hotel was evacuated after a fire in one of the flats above, with firefighters rescuing one person from the blaze.

The fire broke out in a 16th floor flat in Bedford Towers, above the Holiday Inn, previously the Bedford hotel, in King’s Road, Brighton.

The police arrested a man on suspicion of starting the fire two nights ago – on New Year’s Eve (Sunday 31 December).

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday 2 January), Ben Parkinson, prosecuting, said that the arrested man – 43-year-old Liam Mitchell – entered a flat on another floor of the tower block through the rubbish flap.

District Judge Amanda Kelly sent him to Lewes Crown to face three charges – arson with intent to endanger life, arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered and sexual assault.

Mitchell, who was living in the block, was remanded in custody and told that his next court appearance would be in four weeks’ time on Tuesday 30 January.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said earlier: “We were called at 9.09pm on Sunday 31 December to reports of a small fire at Bedford Towers.

“This is a high-rise building and therefore we sent a large number of fire engines and officers.

“The fire was quickly put out. First aid was given to one person.

“There were subsequent reports of flooding due to damage to water pipes caused by the fire which the service also dealt with.”

At least five fire engines including aerial ladder platform and nine police cars were reported to be at the scene.

Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called to a report of a fire in a flat in Bedford Towers, King’s Road, Brighton, at 9.13am on Sunday (31 December).

“An occupant was rescued from the flat and the fire, which caused minor damage, was put out.

“As a precaution, guests from the adjoining Holiday Inn hotel were evacuated but allowed back into the hotel a short time later.

“Liam Mitchell, 43, of King’s Road, Brighton, was arrested and later charged with arson with intent to endanger life and arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered.

“He was remanded in custody to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 2 January.”

Michell is also awaiting a crown court trial on charges of common assault and intentional strangulation.

He is alleged to have attacked Louise Benns at a property in Springett Avenue, Ringmer, on Sunday 19 November.