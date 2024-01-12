A man has been jailed for more than seven years for a savage and sustained attack against another man in his own home.

Jamil Wilson, 47, beat the Brighton man so badly he was left with bleed on the brain and a catalogue of other injuries.

The three hour assault only stopped after someone living with the victim, who was also threatened by Wilson, climbed out of the window of his home in Chelwood Close in Hollingbury and flagged down a bus.

Wilson has now been sentenced to seven years and six months’ imprisonment for causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent.

The attack happened Between 7pm and 10pm on 12 October 2022. When the other resident of the victim’s house arrived home and saw his injuries, they attempted to call an ambulance.

But Wilson took the phone to stop the call, and the resident climbed out of a window to escape the property.

They waved down a bus, and the driver called the emergency services.

Officers attended the address in Chelwood Close and after hearing calls for help from a nearby field, they witnessed Wilson assaulting his victim.

Police arrested him swiftly and his victim was taken to hospital.

Wilson was charged with GBH with intent and common assault.

Wilson, of Wilmington Gardens, Eastbourne was found guilty, and appeared before Lewes Crown Court on 2 January, where he was sentenced.

Investigating officer Rose Horan said: “This was a shocking attack on a vulnerable man inside his home. After the prolonged attack, which caused horrific facial and head injuries, Wilson pushed his victim to a nearby field, dragged him across the grass and began to strangle him.

“Thanks to the quick and courageous actions of the resident and the bus driver, police were on the scene and able to intervene.

“The victims were offered a considerable amount of support throughout the judicial process to help with the trauma of the incident.

“This violent offender is now off the streets for many years.”