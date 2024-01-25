Barrister Tom Little has opened the prosecution case in the trial of a couple whose newborn baby was found dead in Brighton.

Constance Marten, 36, and Mark Gordon, 49, are being tried by a jury for manslaughter at the Central Criminal Court – better known as the Old Bailey – in London.

Mr Little said: “(The case) involves the entirely avoidable death of a young baby – a young baby girl who would still be alive if it was not for the reckless, utterly selfish, callous, cruel, arrogant and ultimately grossly negligent conduct of these two defendants – who were the parents of that young baby girl.

“They put their relationship and their view of life before the life of a little baby girl. That, in just a few words, is what this case is all about.

“Rather than act in the obvious best interests of a baby, who after all was vulnerable, a baby that they should have cared for and looked after, they decided instead that they knew best.

“They decided that they knew better than anyone else. No matter who they were. They decided to ignore the advice that they had previously been given.

“They decided that in the middle of a cold winter and in cruel and obviously dangerous weather conditions that they would deprive the baby of what it needed – warmth, shelter and food and ultimately safety.

“They essentially went off-grid and lived in a tent with hardly any clothes, no means of keeping and remaining warm and dry and with scarcely any food.

“Their selfish desire to keep their baby girl led inexorably to the death of that very baby.

“They went and remained on the run, giving birth to the baby on the run, not seeking any medical assistance before, during or after birth, not registering the birth, but moving from location to location.

“When the hunt by the authorities to find them, which became national front-page news almost exactly a year ago, intensified so their desperate selfishness increased and so did the risks and the dangers to the baby.

“They started camping in freezing and obviously dangerous conditions on the South Downs with – as I have said – insufficient clothing, equipment and food and never once seeking any medical attention or assistance.

“It was this grossly negligent and obviously dangerous conduct that caused the death of their baby daughter and which leads to them sitting before you in the dock at the Old Bailey.

“After the baby had died the defendants did not hand themselves in but instead remained off-grid and trying to hide, leaving the body of their dead baby in a shopping bag covered in rubbish, as if she was refuse, and left in a disused, unlocked shed.”