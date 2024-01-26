Brighton & Hove Albion have confirmed the signing of Kamari Doyle from Southampton, on undisclosed terms.

Technical director David Weir, “We’re delighted to welcome Kamari to the club. He will initially join up with Shannon Ruth’s under-21s.

“He has a lot of attributes for a midfielder and he has already had some first-team experience during his time at Southampton. We’re looking forward to seeing him develop over the next few months.”

The 18-year-old midfielder joined Saints’ academy at the age of nine and signed his first professional contract in 2022. He has also represented England at under-19 level.

Kamari made his first-team debut when he came off the bench in Albion’s 3-1 Premier League win over Southampton at the Amex last May. He made a further first-team appearance in August as a substitute against Gillingham in the Carabao Cup.