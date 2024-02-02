Vodafone will be switching off its 3G network across Brighton in the next few weeks.

The phone company has already been switching off the old style network in other locations around the UK, with all its 3G due to be off by the end of this month.

The programme means the radio spectrum currently allocated for 3G can be used to strengthen newer 4G and 5G services further across the UK.

But the even older 2G network will remain for calls, texts and a number of IoT services for the time being, alongside services such as 4G Calling which uses the 4G network to make and receive calls.

The other UK mobile network operators have confirmed to the Government that they do not intend to offer 2G or 3G mobile networks past 2033.

Vodafone’s UK Chief Network Officer, Andrea Dona, said: “Our 3G switch off programme has gone extremely well so far. As a result of our ongoing network improvements, data traffic has declined over the last few years with less than 2% of the data used on our network being on 3G.

“This means we can start to redeploy its remaining spectrum to our 4G and 5G services, ultimately leading to stronger and faster coverage for more parts of the UK.

“At the same time, with modern networks being much more energy efficient, its retirement is also an important step forward for us reaching Net Zero for our UK operation by 2027.

“As we continue to focus on building our reliable award-winning network, now really is the time to say goodbye to 3G.”