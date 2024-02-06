A pub in Brighton is to host a charity event to honour the landlady’s battle with a chronic illness.

Daffyd and Maddison Beacon, who run the Park Crescent pub by the Level, will raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust with an all day event next weekend.

The pub will be fundraising in honour of co-owner Maddison, 32, who has the life-limiting, incurable illness.

A later licence than usual was granted, allowing the pub to stay open until 2am for a slate of volunteer DJs, led by local DJ and business owner Adam Rodgers.

Since being diagnosed with CF at three months old, Maddison has received lifelong support from the charity, who have provided financial and emotional aid during long hospital spells.

Maddison said: “My mum was told I’d be lucky to get to my thirties.

“To anyone else I look completely healthy. I have found it a really big struggle because people don’t get it at all.

“I have known lots of people who have died with CF because they did not get their lungs in time.

“They are amazing at what they do. They supported me financially when I had to go to hospital and they helped fight to get a blue badge.

“My mum ran the first ever Brighton marathon for the CF Trust so I was really touched when Adam said let’s do the next event for them.

“I was really touched when Adam said let’s do the next event for CF Trust.”

The Beats2Beat Cystic Fibrosis event, from 12pm on Saturday, 17 February, will feature family-friendly quieter music before 6pm, then Minimal, House and Techo music later in the evening.

The volunteer DJs also volunteer at Codesouth, a local online radio station.

The pub has hosted charity events before, raising more than £500 for Breast Cancer UK and more than £1000 for the Clock Tower Sanctuary.