Money earmarked for the final phase of the Valley Gardens project should go towards road maintenance and community services instead, according to two independent councillors.

The Brighton and Hove Independents plan to include their suggestion in an amendment to the council’s budget which is due to be set by councillors tomorrow (Thursday 22 February).

Independent councillor Bridget Fishleigh said that the scheme relied on £5 million of borrowing and that money would be better spent on community services which face cuts.

The £13 million Valley Gardens Phase 3 scheme is also being funded with £6 million from the government through the Coast to Capital (C2C) Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) and £1.8 million from the council’s capital budget.

Councillor Fishleigh wants the scheme – sometimes known as VG3 – to be completed using just the £6 million government funding, with the council’s £1.8 million to be spent on road maintenance and filling potholes.

She said: “I understand why ​provision for cyclists,​ like myself, should be integral to improving the city centre​​​.

“The area can be difficult to navigate by bike ​and, ​yes, ​it needs a spruce up​ – but not at the cost of destroying livelihoods, baking in increased congestion and increasing risks for pedestrians.​​

“​My house also needs ​redecorating – but I’m not going to knock it down and rebuild it to a rubbish plan just because someone offers to pay half of the cost.

“Some facts about this scheme that need to be on the record, for the public to ​understand and remember for the future.

“​​The council’s own external transport consultants have said that VG3 will increase congestion and pollution.

“The bus company and BusWatch user group have said that it will delay and lengthen bus journeys.”

Councillor Fishleigh quoted BusWatch saying that Valley Gardens Phase 3 is “the worst possible scheme for buses and both current and potential passengers in Brighton for half a century”.

The council’s chief finance officer Nigel Manvell said: “The proposal to stop the existing design of Valley Gardens Phase 3 would result in a ‘funding withdrawal notice’ and the potential return £6 million ‘Local Growth Funding’ received from C2C LEP with no assurance this funding would be reallocated to a revised scheme.

“However, the LEP has indicated informally to third parties that it is open to negotiations as it recognises that building costs have escalated and travel patterns changed.”

The £5 million would not be borrowed without the scheme saving the council money in the long term.

The annual budget council meeting is due to start at 4.30pm tomorrow (Thursday 22 February) at Hove Town Hall. The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.