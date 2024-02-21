Labour wants to scrap the current system of council commitees and replace them with a cabinet.

Under the cabinet system, which is used by most local authorities, the leader of the council appoints up to nine members with different responsiblities, who then meet on a frequent basis in public.

Most if not all of the councillors are likely to be Labour members, meaning the Greens, Tories and independents will have less of a say on most decisions.

However, councils using this system do also need to maintain an overview and scrutiny committee, which members of opposition parties sit on.

Non-political regulatory committees such as planning, licensing and audit and standards will remain as they are.

Labour Leader of the Council, Bella Sankey said: “We are under a duty to keep our governance arrangements under review and having looked at the various options available to local councils we are proposing a move to the cabinet model of governance at Brighton and Hove, following in the footsteps of most other local authorities, including many successful Labour-led ones.

“Above all else, we want to engage meaningfully with residents and deliver for our city at pace, including on the priorities in our manifesto, which is the platform on which we stood and secured a majority.

“With this mandate from residents, we owe it to them to ensure the governance arrangements of the council reflect its political make up and are fit for purpose.

“I am confident that moving to a cabinet model will improve our ability to lead the organisation and help us to deliver the policy commitments we set out in our manifesto, more efficiently.

“One of the fundamental principles of the move will be greater openness and engagement with the public. As we move forward with this process, we will be seeking residents views on how we best do this under the new model.”

An initial officer report setting out the proposed changes to the council’s constitution and moving to a new system of democratic governance will be presented to members at the Strategy, Finance and City Regeneration Committee on 14 March, where if agreed a further report would be brought to the next meeting of Full Council on 28 March proposing that the new system is adopted at Annual Council in May 2024.