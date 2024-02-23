The Co-Op in Kemp Town is planning to expand into the empty former restaurant next door and build a new entrance.

The shopfloor itself is not set to get much bigger, but it wants to put new entrance on College Place so layout could be improved.

Meanwhile, the cold storage and warehouse area currently in the basement beneath the existing store would be relocated next door, so staff don’t need to go up and down stairs carrying stock.

Both basements would then be mothballed.

In a planning application, the supermarket chain’s planning agents Wellsfield Associate’s said: “The site is served by the main pavement, which immediately adjoins it and provides access to the retail unit on the corner of the property via steps.

“This has caused issues over the years due to the level difference in the store.

“The new proposals allow for the main entrance to be relocated in College Place with a level threshold allowing clear access for prams and wheelchair users.

“The works proposed will benefit both the store and the community. Over the years several attempts have been made to change the entrance, by introducing a ramp. However, this has proved unacceptable because of the effect it would have on the footpath width.

“Expanding into the adjacent unit would allow for the redesign of the sales area layout to suit a new entrance and the added benefit of all of the back of house areas now being at one level.

“It is proposed to request that the refuse area is also relocated at the opposite side of the road.

“This would free up the electric charging point currently not accessible and create a better entrance for the store.”

Last year, the council said it would be moving the electrical charging point to the other side of the road.

The restaurant next door, 24 St George’s, closed in 2017, blaming Southern Rail strikes for a drop in custom.

A previous application to expand the Co Op into the former restaurant unit but retain the existing entrance was approved in 2019.

A spokesman for Co-op said:”Co-op is committed to inclusivity and the new entrance would improve accessibility for all customers, helping to better serve and support our diverse community

“The works are subject to the approval of the planning process, and on landlord consent.”