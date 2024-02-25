Thousands of runners took part in the Brighton Half Marathon today (Sunday 25 February), raising a seven-figure sum for charities including the Sussex Beacon, as thousands more watched.

The main race was started at 9.30pm by former international rugby player Gareth Thomas, the sport’s first openly gay professional.

The organisers said: “Thousands of runners turned out for the Rubix VT Brighton Half Marathon this morning, in fresh conditions, running 13.1 miles around Brighton.

“The event marks the 34th anniversary of the Brighton Half Marathon.

“The event kicked off at 9am with the youth race on Hove Lawns, a dedicated one-mile event for junior runners aged between 7 and 17.

“The wheelchair race followed, starting in Madeira Drive at 9:27am, followed by the main race at 9.30am, started by rugby legend Gareth Thomas.

“Thomas is one of the most iconic and respected figures in world rugby. He was the first Welsh player to reach 100 caps and captained both Wales and the British and Irish Lions.”

The route took in the cliff tops in east Brighton, the Royal Pavilion, the Metropole hotel, currently known as the DoubleTree by Hilton Brighton Metropole, the i360, the beach huts along Hove seafrot and the Palace Pier.

The organisers said: “The field featured thousands of runners new to the half marathon distance, experienced half marathoners and elite runners, with thousands of spectators lining the route to cheer on the runners.

“In the men’s race, Marshall Smith took first place with a time of 1 hour, 7 minutes and 17 seconds. Second place went to Matthew Merrick who came home in 1 hour 7 minutes and 28 seconds. Third place went to Cal Mills who finished in 1 hour, 7 minutes and 29 seconds.

“The women’s race was won by Cassie Thorp, who set a new course record, finishing in 1 hour, 15 minutes and 34 seconds, followed by Molly Smith in 1 hour 15 minutes and 49 seconds. Third place went to Henrietta Tarasewicz in 1 hour, 20 minutes and 42 seconds.

“In the wheelchair race, Illias Zghoundi took first place in the men’s race with a time of 1 hour 5 minutes and 3 seconds, with the women’s race being won by Claudia Burrough who set a new course record, finishing in 1 hour 5 minutes and 33 seconds.

“Alongside an elite field, thousands of charity runners took to the streets of the city, raising money for local charities such as the Sussex Beacon and Rockinghorse, as well as national charities including Alzheimer’s Society and Macmillan Cancer Support.

“Charity runners included Chloe Neilson-Hopkins, from Bognor, who is running 40 races in her 40th year to raise money for the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust, and Naomi Garrick who ran the race dressed as a dalmatian to raise money for International Animal Rescue.

“The Brighton Half Marathon is the main fundraising event for the Sussex Beacon, a Brighton-based charity which provides a range of services for men, women and families living with or affected by HIV across Sussex.

“The event typically raises over £1 million for a wide range of charities large and small.”

Sussex Beacon trustee Matt Denby said: “What a wonderful day. Such an incredible atmosphere. Thank you to all the runners, our sponsors, the charities, the supporters and the fantastic volunteers who make the event possible. See you all next year.”

Race director Martin Harrigan said: “Such a fantastic day. More finishers that ever before and amazing support all around the course.

“It is incredible to have had two course records smashed in the women’s wheelchair race and women’s race.

“Finally, we would like to say a massive thank you to all our volunteers who gave up their Sunday morning to support us. We really couldn’t do it without you.”

Nick Poyner, managing director at Rubix VT, said: “Congratulations to all the runners who took part in the Brighton Half Marathon and raised money for their favourite charities.

“We are so proud to be the headline sponsor for this fantastic event which supports so many good causes and is a real highlight for the local community.

“Rubix VT helps many charities in Sussex. including the Starr Trust which supports children and young people to achieve their goals, and we cannot wait to share the money we have raised from the Brighton Half Marathon with this amazing group.

“Giving back and making people’s lives better is so important to the team at Rubix VT and we’re looking forward to sponsoring the Brighton Half Marathon again.”

As well as sponsoring the event, the Rubix VT team placed a “golden ticket” in three race goody bags so three runners will have won a PS5, £250 cash or dinner and an overnight stay at the Hotel du Vin.