It’s been announced that Pussyliquor are having a big ole song and dance night at the Green Door Store in Brighton on Sunday 31st March in celebration of the launch of their forthcoming EP with some hot and fresh tracks, which will be available to purchase on the night. But beware it’s on a limited edition vinyl run, so I would get there nice and early if I were you! Doors are at 7pm and the curfew is at 11pm.

For those that are wondering, as far as we can tell the new EP is titled “It’s PUSSYLIQUOR, not rocket science!”

With the event lasting 4 hours, you would expect a whole host of bands to be on the bill, and you know what…you’re not wrong! Joining Pussyliquor’s fight for the right to party will be a trio of decent other acts, these being Chub, Leibniz and Tokyo Honey Trap.

Before the all conquering escapades of Lambrini Girls, there was Pussyliquor, who were proudly flying the flag for uncensored female rage on the Brighton punk/riot grrrl scene. The lineup features Ari Black (vocals), Victoria Lewis Piper (drums), Hannah Villanueva (guitar) and Tallulah Turner-Fray (bass), who originally met up via their degree courses with Access To Music Brighton and bonded over a passion for hard-core music and even harder core feminist beliefs.

The band are all in their early twenties and they have the no-nonsense and in your face approach that recalls the spirit and energy of Cosey Fanni Tutti, L7 and The Slits. Together they’re fighting a cause and celebrating what it means to be a woman.

In the past, Pussyliquor were special guests of Dream Wife for their ‘sold out’ London show at Heaven and also played a run of shows with Lady Bird, as well as a hometown appearance at the launch party of The Great Escape Festival a few years back.

So what are you waiting for? Grab your tickets for this night of in-yer-face sounds RIGHT HERE.

linktr.ee/pussyliquorband