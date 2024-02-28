Plans for a new Brighton Youth Centre (BYC) building are due to go before councillors next week after they have visited the site.

The application to knock down the existing 1950s building, which is up to four storeys high, and replace it with a five-storey building was originally to go before Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee in February.

Labour councillor Jacob Allen asked the committee to defer the decision until March for a site visit to give members a better understanding of the planning application.

During the February meeting, Councillor Allen said that he had visited the current youth centre building, at 64 Edward Street, Brighton, and walked around the outside.

But he wants to have a better idea of how the proposed building will “absorb” the current space through an accompanied site visit.

The £6.2 million new building would provide improved youth services to the city including a new skate park and gym space, theatre facilities with a stage, private rooms for mental health facilities and general community space.

Brighton and Hove City Council agreed last July to put £2.3 million towards the rebuild with the bulk of the costs awarded in a £4.3 million grant from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport’s Youth Investment Fund.

A £400,000 contingency is built in because labour and construction costs are continuing to rise.

The proposed building would be made from concrete and aluminium with metal panelling, with the entrance on the corner of Edward Street and Grosvenor Street.

There are four objections, one letter of support and one comment which raises both concerns and supports the project.

One of the objectors, whose details are removed on the council’s website, said: “There are numerous issues already with the youth centre that impact local residents causing disturbance and antisocial behaviour.

“Already there is constant noise from the skate park at all hours, youths attending the centre, gathering on the street and car parks bringing with them unsociable behaviour.”

The Regency Society and the Hove Civic Society have opposed the application citing the impact on the view from the East Cliff Conservation Area.

A supporter, whose details are redacted on the council website, said: “The new building will give BYC, its dedicated staff and all the children and young people in the community of Brighton and Hove a space that will not only be inspiring but a hub of self-discovery, learning, support and above all fun.

“It will show that children and young people in the city are valued and worth investing in.”

The Planning Committee is due to meet at Hove Town Hall at 2pm on Wednesday 6 March. The meeting is scheduled for webcast on the council’s website.