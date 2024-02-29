Rottingdean beach could become a designated bathing water site as part of a new government rollout.

A two week consultation is underway to create new designated swimming spots, which will receive regular monitoring and water quality testing by the Environment Agency.

The public can have their say on the proposed sites, which include Goring Beach and Worthing Beach House, before the consultation closes on Sunday, 10 March.

Rottingdean and West Saltdean Councillor Mark Earthy said: “I worked on this application with the members of Rottingdean FORCE and Councillor Tim Rowkins.

“I think that it is good progress to make it to the consultation phase.

“I think a successful application will increase the confidence of bathers in the local water quality.

“I believe that regular testing of our waters is essential to put bathers’ minds at rest.

“Furthermore, regular testing will give us a robust set of data to use as evidence when bathers report sewage or other waste in the water.

“Up until now, we have had to rely on swimmers’ anecdotal complaints and precious little else, which weakens our hand when we confront those organisations we believe to be responsible.”

Rottingdean beach is between two beaches, Hove and Saltdean, which are already designated as bathing waters.

The proposed stretch of coastline is also in a Marine Conservation Zone, meaning that regular water testing will help monitor water standards.

If proposals are accepted after the consultation, the Environment Agency will investigate pollution sources and identify steps to be taken in response, which could include actions by water companies, farmers and others.

According to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), 96 percent of bathing waters in England met minimum standards last year.

Defra considers factors at each proposed site, including how many people bathe and if the site has suitable infrastructure and facilities, such as toilets.

Water minister, Robbie Moore, said: “Many people enjoy spending time in our rivers, lakes, and coastal beaches, and I am very aware of the value they bring in terms of social, health and wellbeing benefits.

“I want to continue to improve the quality of our bathing waters, which is why we are taking action across the board to drive up standards and hold water companies to account.

“I encourage all local communities and organisations with an interest to take part in this consultation and have their say.”

Many of the proposed new sites across England are inland rivers, adding to the 424 currently designated bathing water sites which are mostly coastal.