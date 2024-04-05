SKY FERREIRA – CONCORDE 2, BRIGHTON 4.4.24

Sky Ferreira first appearing in the wider collective consciousness with her single, ‘Everything Is Embarrassing’ way back in 2013. Since then, her recording career has been chequered for a variety of reasons both known and unknown.

She signed with a major label when she was just fifteen years of age. At the end of 2023 she was quietly released from her contract with her label Capitol after fourteen years.

The now 31-year-old is emerging slowly but surely back into the limelight after a turbulent time. During her contract with Capitol, she released plenty of singles, but only one album, 2013’s ‘Night Time, My Time’. Her new album ‘Masochism’ which was (she originally hoped) to be released shortly after her debut is still unreleased a decade later. This is one of the many reasons Ferreira has stated publicly why her time under contract to Capitol was so fractious. Told not to release ‘Everything Is Embarrassing’ as a single Ferreira did so anyway. To get ‘Night Time, My Time’ released Ferreira resorted to self-funding the album (using finance raised largely from her modelling) completing recording in just two weeks.

I first saw Ferreira in London in 2014 when things were still looking good for the release of ‘Masochism’. I was due to see her again in 2022 but events transpired against it. Last week I feared that I would miss her again due to Sky’s sudden ill health signalled via a post on Instagram stories. The UK dates were renegotiated and the dates for Brighton were changed from the 1st April to 4th April. Things still felt up in the air on the actual day of the event, only calmed when an update appeared (again on an Instagram story) confirming that they would be playing after 9pm.

On arrival at Concorde 2 (for the first time in a while) I found a queue had formed even though the weather was extremely unfavourable. The crowd was a mix of ages and style references, underscoring the artists wide appeal. Sky Ferreira’s fans are extremely dedicated, even going to the length of hiring a billboard in Times Square and an aeroplane to fly over Capitol records demanding a release from her contract.

Having read of late starts to earlier tour dates I expected to wait. On entry I checked with the venue staff when the set was expected to start. As usual the staff at Concorde 2 were as helpful as they could be, confirming that they expected her to be on by 9.30pm, more than enough time for me to set up and make sure I got an unobstructed view of both the audience and the stage. The set eventually started at 9.45pm.

The anticipation of the audience was palpable as soon as I arrived at the venue. Many of those who had been queuing positioned themselves in front of the stage immediately only stopping for merchandise rather than refreshment. Ferreira’s performances have been exceedingly rare in the UK, despite her near constant touring up until 2017.

By the time Ferreira and her band took the stage the audience was practically vibrating with expectation, and she didn’t disappoint. Her set featured eighteen tracks including 2 covers, well worth the ticket price.

There was a slight hiccup as the band took the stage. The sound was not quite up to standard and needed adjustment. The keyboard player did their best to amend the situation promptly and continued to do so throughout the night. Without any interaction with the audience other than a “Hi” and an embarrassed “Sorry” for the technical mishap, Sky and her band went straight into the opening chords of ‘Boys’ the introduction immediately recognised the ensemble to rapturous (though drowned out) applause. The song is an ode to an individual who has put the Ferreria’s faith back in boys and features a section with feels like more than a slight nod to one of Ferreria’s influences ‘Hole’ as she intones, “Cross my heart and hope to die, stick a needle in my eye” several times.

If you don’t know Ferreria’s sound it is mainly referred to as ‘Synth-Pop’, though don’t make the mistake of thinking she is a throw away popstrel. Most tracks have a dark underbelly. Her debut album and accompanying promo videos surprised many. In particular the tone and visual presentation of the title track, with its ‘Lynchian’ and ‘Surrealist’ imagery and vastly slowed, languorous tempo.

Most of the songs performed on the night were from the first album ‘Night Time, My Time’, with a liberal scattering of tracks from EP’s including, ‘Lost In My Bedroom’ and ‘Sad Dream’, and new tracks, which may or may not appear on ‘Masochism’ when its released ‘Downhill Lullaby’ and ‘Don’t Forget’ the latter of which is rumoured to be pointed rebuke directed at her former label.

We also had two surprise covers which included ‘Hands All Over Me’ by ‘Tamaryn’ and ‘Voices Carry’ by ‘‘Til Tuesday’ which was a particular stand out for me, showing off Ferreria’s vocal range beautifully, though it could be argued the entire set did so with aplomb. With next to no interaction with the audience apart from a few small “thanks” Sky and the band segued from track-to-track with barely a blink as if presenting them for the first time.

Ferreria’s delivery was in turns ferocious and tender depending on each song’s requirement. Her stage presence is undeniable as is her talent, more recently showcased by acting turns in ‘Twin Peaks’, ‘Baby Driver’, ‘The Twilight Zone’ and ‘Lords Of Chaos’ or on other artists tracks including Charli XCX, on ‘Cross You Out’ from the album ’Charli’. This tour proves a welcome return to her first love music. Completing the last song of the night ‘Everything Is Embarrassing’ Sky and her band simply left the stage leaving the audience as they had found them, eager for more.

Sky Ferreira setlist:

‘Boys’ (from 2013 ‘Night Time, My Time’ album)

‘24 Hours’ ((from 2013 ‘Night Time, My Time’ album and a 2013 single)

‘Don’t Forget’ (a 2022 single)

‘You’re Not The One’ ((from 2013 ‘Night Time, My Time’ album and a 2013 single)

‘Ain’t Your Right’ (from 2013 ‘Night Time, My Time’ album)

‘Downhill Lullaby’ (a 2019 single)

‘Lost In My Bedroom’ (from 2012 ‘Ghost’ EP)

‘I Will’ (from 2013 ‘Night Time, My Time’ album)

‘Hands All Over Me’ (Tamaryn cover)

‘Heavy Metal Heart’ (from 2013 ‘Night Time, My Time’ album)

‘Nobody Asked Me (If I Was Okay)’ (from 2013 ‘Night Time, My Time’ album)

‘Voices Carry’ (’Til Tuesday cover)

‘Innocent Kind’ (unreleased)

‘All My Lovers Die’ (unreleased)

‘I Blame Myself’ (from 2013 ‘Night Time, My Time’ album)

‘Omanko’ (from 2013 ‘Night Time, My Time’ album)

‘Sad Dream’ (from 2012 ‘Ghost’ EP) (alone with guitarist)

‘Everything Is Embarrassing’ (from 2012 ‘Ghost’ EP and a 2013 single)

