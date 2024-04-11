The council has thanked all the teams who are working to keep the city moving while North Street is closed because of a storm damaged roof.

Urgent repairs are being made to the roof of Boots on the corner of North Street and Queens Road, which was damaged during Storm Kathleen.

Road closures are in place on North Street and Windsor Street to ensure that the public don’t enter areas that may put them at risk. They are likely to remain in place until after lunchtime on Friday 12 April. Many businesses are also closed.

Councillor Trevor Muten, Chair of the Transport & Sustainability Committee, said: “This has had a significant impact on the whole city centre, causing major disruption to people, traffic, buses and businesses.

“Public safety is our biggest priority so it’s vital we’ve done everything we can to minimise the risk.

“There has been a massive citywide effort to ensure everyone’s safety and to keep the city moving.

“Teams from the council, bus companies, fire service and police have worked together to close roads, rephase traffic lights to minimise congestion, divert buses, put safety barriers up and keep the public informed.

“Thank you to everyone who has stepped in to keep people safe and get things resolved as quickly as possible. And special thanks to residents and businesses for their continued cooperation and patience.

“We are working with Boots who are responsible for making the roof structure secure.

“We’ve stressed to Boots the urgency of these repairs and of re-opening the roads affected for pedestrians, bus passengers and businesses.”

While roads are closed, traffic and buses are being diverted to use alternative routes.

Safety barriers and Boots’ staff are in place to prevent the public from walking close to the unsafe structure and putting themselves at risk, with limited access being given to residents and businesses who need it.

Council officers have delivered letters to residents and businesses in the affected areas to explain the risk and keep them updated on expected timescales.

Many businesses in close proximity have chosen to close to keep their customers and staff safe.

Council officers have been working closely with Boots, the bus companies, the fire service and the police to make sure the area is safe, keep residents and businesses informed and to ensure the road can be re-opened as quickly as possible.