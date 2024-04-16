New pictures of work to restore the Brighton Hippodrome have been released following planning approval being granted last week.

Work to restore the plasterwork was already underway when councillors approved Matsim’s plans to revamp the Middle Street theatre and build offices and an aparthotel this month.

Today, Artisan Plastercraft, which has been busy refurbishing the venue’s historic plasterwork, released pictures of the work they have been carrying out to its domed roof.

Having made the building watertight – the latest work will now see ceiling restoration move to lower floors.



Michael Arney, Director of Artisan Plastercraft, said: “We are thrilled to be back on site so quickly and pushing ahead with the important work to restore this historic building.

“The latest update shows the ceiling restoration progressing towards the lower areas, with the extensive scaffolding required for access to the Oculus and upper areas now removed.

“This has revealed the full extent of the beautifully renovated and decorated plasterwork in all its splendour.

“Our current work is focused on the gallery areas that are above the uppermost seating of the main auditorium. These feature Victorian circus style fibrous plaster enrichments which, in many cases, have been recreated from the originals or secured and restored on site.”



The building owner, local family firm Matsim Properties, has already spent over £5 million replacing the roof and saving the plaster ceiling since it purchased the building in 2020.

Simon Lambor, director of Matsim Properties, said: “We are delighted that the council has given approval to our plans to refurbish Brighton Hippodrome.

“We have overcome a number of hurdles to get to this point and there were concerns that if they hadn’t approved we would have been back to square one – but we are thrilled with this huge step forward and pleased to see work already progressing.

“We are very excited about the future of this important building.”



The building was originally designed as an ice rink in 1897, but converted into a circus in 1901 before becoming a theatre the following year.

It has stood empty since 2006 and was placed on the Heritage at Risk Register due to weather damage including damp and dry rot.

Previous planning applications had been revised including moving the height of the aparthotel building from nine storeys to seven storeys.