A Conservative councillor has quit the local council group in protest at the national party’s position on the confict in the Middle East.

Samer Bagaeen, who has been a councillor since 2019, handed his notice into the Tory group on Brighton and Hove City Council this morning.

He has not formally quit the Conservative Party, but understands this means he will now be sitting as an independent councillor.

He said: “I resigned from the group because of differences to do with the national party’s position on the Middle East.

“It’s nothing to do with Brighton and Hove or the work we are doing locally.”

He said he didn’t want to elaborate on the differences he had with the Conservatives’ position on the Middle East.

He said he was intending on representing his ward – Westdene and Hove Park – as an independent, adding: “Because we are shifting to a cabinet system, all of us are going to have to reflect on how we represent residents.”

Councillor Alistair McNair, leader of the Conservative group, said: “We respect Samer’s decision to step back from the Conservative Party.

“We will continue to work with Samer in Hove Park and Westdene to ensure residents receive the help they need.”

Councillor Bagaeen, 53, was elected to the Hove Park ward in 2019, and to the new Westdene and Hove Park ward last year – one of only four sitting Conservative councillors to keep their seats. With Councillor Bagaeen’s resignation, the party now has five councillors.

He is a town planning director and professor of planning and resilience.