Tributes to Brighton drag queen Miss Jason have been pouring in since news broke of their death this morning.

Also known as Jason Sutton, the performer entertained audiences for over 20 years, and appeared on TV including on Channel 4’s Come Dine With Me and BBC One’s Blankety Blank.

Recently, Miss Jason performed in pantomime Cinderella at The Doubletree by Hilton Brighton Metropole in December 2023.

Support from fans helped raise money for the star’s hearing aids in 2020 after Sutton developed loss of hearing and balance problems due to a tumour affecting his ear.

A statement from Miss Jason’s management, Smash Talent, said: “We are very saddened to hear that Jason has passed away this morning.

“Jason was an incredible light in our community with 32 years of entertaining us all, and it won’t be the same without them.

“Jason will never be forgotten.

“We love you and will miss you immensely. Our thoughts are with Terry Ward, his family and his friends at this time.”

BBC Radio Sussex presenter Allison Ferns, who performed in pantomime alongside Miss Jason posted a tribute on X this morning.

She wrote: “Such sad news and such a shock. I will always be so grateful I got the chance to do panto with you and I learnt so much from watching you.

“Such a wonderful, generous performer and so bloody funny off stage and on. A truly lovely, kind soul who will be much missed. Love you dear.”

Such sad news and such a shock. I will always be so grateful I got the chance to do panto with you and I learnt so much from watching you. Such a wonderful, generous performer and so bloody funny off stage and on. A truly lovely,kind soul who will be much missed. Love you dear ❤️ https://t.co/NjhvmG7DsY — Allison Ferns (@AllisonFerns1) April 23, 2024

BBC Radio Sussex reported that Sutton had been battling illness for some time.