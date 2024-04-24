A new survey on proposals for a disused gasworks site in east Brighton has been slammed as “manipulative” and “deeply flawed”.

The privately-hosted survey asks questions about the proposed development of the old Brighton Gasworks site, near Brighton Marina by developer St William.

Plans for 495 homes to be built on two hectares of land at the junction of Marina Way and Roedean Road are due to be discussed by councillors on the Planning Committee next month (Wednesday, 22 May).

But residents say the questions in the survey, which gather data on what kind of priorities residents have for any development, offer no opportunity to comment or provide feedback on the plans.

The survey’s last page provides a link to the council’s planning portal and encourages people to officially lodge a comment on plans.

Stephen White, member of campaign group Action on Gasworks Housing Affordability Safety and Transparency (Aghast), said: “We feel it’s rigged.

“If they’d actually asked for our opinion, genuinely, at the beginning before they actually designed this monstrosity, it would have been a great deal better.

“They say on this survey that it’ll bring more homes to your area, but what they don’t say is that they’ll be unaffordable for local people and that they’re primarily aimed at investors, many of them abroad.

“I think maybe they are a little bit rattled by the strength and size of the opposition to this planning application.

“It is pretty unprecedented to get that many and people feel very passionately about it.”

Resident Alan Hiscutt said: “This is a deeply flawed survey intended to give a biased response.

“The city needs more housing for social rent, as well as so-called affordable housing and this development needs to supplement public transport, cycling and walking options to prevent even more overload on our roads and existing public transport.”

Resident Beccy Smith said: “How are you supposed to be able to ‘give your view’ when there’s no space to voice concerns about this development?

“The whole thing is misrepresented in here: 495 mostly one and two-bedroom flats squished into a two hectare site, not meeting local housing need for family homes, going against the adopted city plan, no affordable housing secured, 95-year leases that’ll make these properties unsellable, marketing targeting overseas investors not local people.

“And don’t get me started on the risks of contamination and what people living around Berkeley’s other gasworks sites have endured.

“It’s a manipulative, dishonest ‘survey’”



The Give My View platform advertises itself as using “gamification to reach diverse and younger audiences.”

Berkeley Group has set up St William as a joint venture with the National Grid to redevelop old gasworks sites across the country and clean the contaminated land.

A spokesperson for St William said: “The survey aims to raise awareness of the plans for the former Brighton gasworks site and asks people for their general views on development in the city.

“It invites people to share their views directly with the council, and full details about the proposals are available on the council’s website under planning application reference BH2021/04167.”

The planning application for the development, originally submitted in 2021, currently has 1517 comments objecting to the plans, with only 53 comments supporting the proposal.

A number of councillors have also objected to the proposals, including Whitehawk and Marina Councillor Gill Williams, and Rottingdean and West Saltdean Councillor Bridget Fishleigh.

In January this year, St William updated their plans reducing the number of homes in the design by 70 from the 565 previously planned, reducing the height of buildings on the north of the site, and adding solar panels site wide.

You can read and comment on the full application here.