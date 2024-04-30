The Mayor of Brighton and Hove is to formally open a newly completed housing development in Hove, close to the Seven Dials.

In one of her final engagements, the Mayor, Councillor Jackie O’Quinn, is expected to cut the ribbon as the developer, Martin Homes, welcomes prospective buyers to the Gradino apartments in Davigdor Road.

The grand opening is due to take place on Saturday 11 May, presenting the perfect opportunity for viewings amid the celebrations. The properties are selling well, with more than 50 per cent already sold – and most of those residents have already moved in.

To book a viewing, call the sole agents Oakley on 01273 688881 or email brighton@oakleyproperty.com.

The apartments are located in a part of Hove that is handy for shopping, parks and the seafront – and has great public transport links.

Most of the 52 apartments have outdoor space and some come with parking. All have been designed and built with future-proofing in mind.

This beautiful collection of contemporary homes has been created with a forward-thinking agenda for sustainability, inclusivity and comfort.

Each apartment offers peace of mind living, with branded appliances, energy-efficient heating systems and high levels of thermal insulation delivering low running costs.

The generous layouts and well-planned accommodation have been carefully considered to reflect today’s lifestyles.

They are easy to run, simple to manage and filled with light, providing the warmest of welcomes to come home to at the end of the day.

Preparations for the grand opening are under way as one of Brighton’s leading employers, Imex, the international conference business, looks to move in to the ground floor office space.

The growing firm has been something of a local success story as well as being an ideal neighbour for those choosing to live in the Gradino apartments.

There is a First Time Buyer Incentive available and seven first-time buyers have already taken advantage of this.

David Martin, from the developer Martin Homes, said: “We’re trying build homes for people, help first-time buyers and build the local community.”

The First Time Buyer Promotion offers a cashback payment on completion of up to £15,000, equivalent to a saving of £625 a month over two years.

Mr Martin said: “We understand the challenges faced by first-time buyers in the current property market.

“With the First Time Buyer Incentive, we aim to provide a helping hand to those looking to step on to the property ladder, making the process more manageable and rewarding.”

Martin Homes has supported the community through a six-figure sum in “developer contributions” towards local jobs, schools, transport and public spaces as part of the planning permission.

Over and above this, Martin Homes has also donated to the Brighton and Hove Mayor’s charities and given £2,500 towards a project in St Ann’s Well Gardens for signage in the sensory garden to help blind and partially sighted people.

The well-designed contemporary apartments range in price from £265,000 for a studio to about £725,000 for a three-bedroom home.

A typical two-bedroom residence has been selling for about £450,000 and one-bed apartments around £350,000.

There are a couple of show homes – one for the penthouse collection – and Martin Homes is currently offering to pay the stamp duty for those purchasing a penthouse at asking price.

