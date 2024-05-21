Brighton and Hove Albion captain Lewis Dunk had been named in Gareth Southgate’s provisional 33-man England Euro 2024 squad.

Dunk, 32, could be the first current Albion player to appear at a major tournament for England since former skipper Steve Foster went to the World Cup finals in Spain in 1982.

Ben White came close. He was part of England manager Gareth Southgate’s squad three years ago as England prepared for the covid-delayed Euro 2020 tournament.

He wasn’t called into action on the pitch though and joined Arsenal shortly afterwards for £50 million.

Brighton born Dunk has five England caps so far and could add to them in two warm up matches next month.

England face Bosnia and Herzegovina at St James’ Park, Newcastle, on Monday 3 June and Iceland at Wembley, in London, on Friday 7 June.

The initial 33-man selection will be whittled down to 26 for the Euro 2024 finals, with the squad due to be named on Saturday 8 June.

Most of the squad will meet up in the north east on Wednesday 29 May although players involved in the FA Cup final and UEFA Champions League final will join later.

The tournament is due to start on Friday 14 June, with the final scheduled for Sunday 14 July 2024.

The group stage runs until Wednesday 26 June, with the knockout stage down to start on Saturday 29 June.

The hosts Germany are due to face Scotland in the opening fixture of the finals, with Albion midfielder Billy Gilmour having a strong claim to a place in the side.

The 22-year-old has already made 25 appearances for his country, scoring one goal so far – in a friendly against France last October.

Gilmour could find himself up against clubmate Pascal Gross, who has played five times for Germany – all in the past year.

Fellow Jakub Moder is expected to form part of the Poland squad and goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen has made it into the Netherlands squad for the tournament.