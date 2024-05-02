Two protestors are laying in the road blocking a weapons factory premises in Moulsecoomb today.

Demonstrators say the pair are “locked on”, having attached themselves to the road so as to not be moved.

Multiple police vehicles have been seen in nearby Wild Park as police deal with the protest.

Campaigners are blocking the gates to Paxton Access and L3Harris – both based on the Home Farm industrial estate off Lewes Road – with banners saying Stop arming Israel.

Sussex Police said they are aware of and are monitoring the protest, and the public can expect to see a visible police presence in the meantime.

L3Harris has been criticised by campaigners for supplying bomb release mechanisms used in fighter jets in Gaza.

Paxton Access, a technology company next door to L3Harris, are the owners of Emblem House – home to L3Harris’ Brighton base.

One protestor, who wishes to remain anonymous, said in a statement: “Paxton and L3Harris are war criminals, complicit in Israel’s genocidal assault on Palestinians.

“More children have been killed in Gaza since 7 October than in conflicts worldwide over the past four years.

“We are absolutely horrified that weapons being used to kill these children and their families are being made in our city, and we are taking action to say we refuse to be complicit in this genocide.

“We have shut down L3Harris and Paxton in solidarity with Palestinians in Palestine, in our city and around the world.

“We implore L3Harris workers join a union and build pressure on their management and help break the kill chain and look for work elsewhere.

“We call on Paxton, L3Harris’ landlords, to give L3Harris an ultimatum, to stop making weapons used to kill men, women and children in other countries otherwise you will evict them.”

Another protestor, who also wishes to remain anonymous, said: “We are deeply frustrated that after months of writing to Brighton and Hove City Councillors about the illegal production line inside L3Harris, they have said and done nothing.”

A demonstration at a Sussex University careers fair on Thursday 25 April prompted Paxton Access to write to the Sussex Friends of Palestine Committee to invite them for a meeting discuss their plans for the building.

Meanwhile, 648 people have so far objected to a planning application by L3Harris to keep a temporary extension to the factory building.

Brighton and Hove City Council is yet to schedule a decision on L3 Harris’ planning application.