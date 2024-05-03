A man has been arrested following a report of concern for a woman in Pavilion Gardens, Brighton, in the early hours of Saturday, 27 April.

A 43-year-old man from Brighton was arrested at the scene on suspicion of rape and taken to custody. He has been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

Police said the victim – a woman in her 40s – is being supported by specialist officers while a thorough investigation is carried out.

Detective Inspector Carrie Williams said: “A thorough investigation is underway into this distressing incident and the victim is receiving personal support from our officers.

“Officers were on the scene swiftly and a suspect was quickly taken into custody while the victim was safeguarded.

“We will continue to maintain a visible presence across the city to provide reassurance and help to keep the public safe.

“If you have any information that could help the investigation, please report online or call 101, quoting serial 159 of 27/04.

“If you or someone you know is a victim of a sexual offence, please report it to the police. We will believe you, we will support you and we will do everything we can to get you justice.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to report online or ring 101 quoting serial 159 of 27/04.