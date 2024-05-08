A decision on whether to approve new fencing around Pavilion Gardens has been put off.

Council leader Bella Sankey said the delay was so clearer designs showing how 24 access can be maintained could be drawn up to remove “uncertainty” for the planning committee.

The plans were due to be considered by Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee this afternoon, but were taken off the agenda at the eleventh hour.

Community and heritage groups have raised concerns the fencing could be used to close off the gardens for private events or at night in the future.

The application was made by Brighton and Hove Museums, which together with the council has secured a £4.3 million grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund for works to the gardens.

These also include re-landscaping and remodelling the toilet block so it opens out onto the gardens and includes a cafe kiosk.

Council Leader Bella Sankey said: “The Royal Pavilion Garden is an area of major historical, cultural and economic significance. It’s also a much-loved and well-used space in the heart of the city centre which residents and visitors want to continue to enjoy.

“It’s really important that we get the balance right and the current plans are not clear enough about how we’ll ensure ongoing 24 hour access to the garden for the public.

“We’ll work with our partners at Brighton and Hove Museums to make sure more detailed designs are put together so that all partners are in agreement around 24 hour garden access and there’s no uncertainty for the Planning Committee around what that looks like.”

The project is part of a wider plan developed by the council to enhance the Royal Pavilion Estate as a key cultural destination. Phase One of this plan, the refurbishment of the Grade I listed Corn Exchange and Grade II listed Studio Theatre was completed in 2023. The garden restoration is Phase Two of these plans.