Turner Prize winning artist (and University of Sussex alumnus) Jeremy Deller talks collaboration, British history, protest and pop culture with Professor Lucy Robinson, author of Now That’s What I Call a History of the 1980s: Pop Culture and Politics in the Decade That Shaped Modern Britain.

Featuring a conversation, Q&A and a screening of Deller’s affectionate 2019 homage to the importance of UK rave culture, Everybody in the Place: An Incomplete History of Britain 1984-1992.

Organised by University of Sussex in partnership with Towner Eastbourne.

Venue details

Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts (ACCA)

University of Sussex, Falmer, BN1 9RA

Tue 21 May, 7.30pm £10

Booking here