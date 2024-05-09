More ways to involve the public in council meetings will be developed as Brighton and Hove moves to a new way of working from next week.

Councillors are asked to adopt a new constitution at the annual council meeting due to take place at Brighton Town Hall on Thursday, 16 May.

The new constitution will see Brighton and Hove City Council move to a cabinet system, with ten councillors including the leader making the majority of the decisions.

Members are asked to note that public questions, deputations, and petitions will still take place during council, cabinet and committee meetings.

Recommendations for keeping the current engagement levels and give people new ways to work with the council followed a public consultation with 167 responses carried out in March and April.

A report to the annual council states several responders raised concerns there would be fewer opportunities to participate in council meetings.

People raised the importance of deputations – when six or more people up to five minutes to raise an issue with councillors and receive a response – which were not mentioned in the consultation.

The report said there was a call from a “notable number of respondents” to continue to allow direct public involvement in the decision-making process using the current methods.

At future cabinet, full council and overview and scrutiny committees 30 minutes will be given for public questions, 15 minutes for deputations and 15 minutes for petitions.

Those responding to the consultation requested multiple new methods to communicate with the council, including in-person meetings, online platforms and traditional mailings.

The report said: “Suggestions included using Zoom for remote participation, engaging with schools and youth councils and making events accessible to parents by allowing children to attend.

“There was equal support for each of the different proposed new engagement options of citizens assemblies, question time, digital engagement, in-person engagement and deliberative forums.

“Respondents wanted the council to consider the needs of people with disabilities more thoroughly, involve community representatives in the design process, and ensure that the local voluntary organisations with expertise are represented.

“Many respondents felt excluded due to a digital first approach, suggesting a reliance on digital platforms and social media can be exclusive and that the council’s website is often not user friendly.”

In response to the question asking what Brighton and Hove City Council can do to involve local people and reduce barriers to encourage people to be involved, 20.3 per cent of responders supported citizen assemblies, 19.2 per cent wanted to see question time, 18.1 per cent wanted digital engagement, 17.9 per cent supported in-person engagement and 16.8 per cent backed “deliberative forums”.

Further work will be carried out by the council’s policy, partnerships and scrutiny team to develop these new engagement opportunities.

Brighton and Hove City Council’s annual full council meeting is due to start at 4.30pm on Thursday 16 May at Brighton Town Hall. The meeting is scheduled for webcast on the council website.